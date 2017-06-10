Top intelligence officials say little about Trump conversations on Russian Federation

Testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats demurred when asked whether it was true, as The Washington Post reported Tuesday, that Trump asked Coats if he could intervene with then-FBI Director James B. Comey to get him to back off the bureau’s focus on Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser. And Trump had a handful of sympathetic Republican senators on the panel, including Arkansas Sen.

USA intelligence chiefs have refused to say whether Donald Trump asked them to curb an FBI-led investigation into contacts between his campaign and Moscow.

Adding to the drama, a top secret NSA report leaked to online news outlet The Intercept shows that hackers from Russian military intelligence repeatedly tried to break into USA voting systems before last year’s presidential election.

On Wednesday, Coats and Rogers refused to answer senators’ questions about their conversations with the president, saying they didn’t want to share those private conversations in a public hearing.

Four top USA intelligence officials told Senate investigators Wednesday that they were not at liberty to discuss certain details about President Donald Trump’s actions pertaining to the Justice Department’s investigation of Russian Federation.

Both men struggled to provide a consistent rationale for why they could not discuss the conversations with Trump. He indicated he would be happy to talk to this committee in closed session or be happy to talk to Special Prosecutor Mueller.

“I don’t understand why you’re not answering our questions”, Sen. But Rogers did note that during his time in office, he had never been directed to do anything he considered inappropriate or immoral, and he didn’t recall ever feeling pressured.

On Wednesday, Coats and other intelligence officials testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Comey is expected to answer questions about the president’s alleged links to Russian Federation and reports that Trump tried to quash the investigation into possible collusion between his campaign and Russian Federation.

Rosenstein’s public testimony will be the first since he appointed – in the face of rising pressure from Congress – former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel investigating possible links between Russian Federation and the election.

Sen. Angus King of ME, an Independent who caucuses with Democrats, picked up on Heinrich’s questions, demanding a “legal justification” for why Rogers and Coats were not answering questions.

“If he’s even asking.at some point, these facts have to come out”, Warner said.

King also questioned Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe about why he wouldn’t reveal details of his conversations with his predecessor. As the briefing was wrapping up, Trump asked everyone to leave the room except for Coats and CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

“Are you prepared to say that you have never been asked by the President or the White House to influence an ongoing investigation?” asked Sen. Trump announced his long awaited decision for his nominee to be the permanent replacement – Christopher A. Wray – in a Tweet Wednesday morning.

The event was scheduled five weeks ago as a review of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, but it quickly morphed into another chance for lawmakers to get some answers on the Justice Department’s investigation into President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russian meddling in the U.S. election.

The president has frequently railed against leaks, and a government contractor, Reality Winner, was charged Monday with leaking an NSA document that details Russian efforts to penetrate US election systems.