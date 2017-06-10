Top IOS 11 Features We’re Excited About

Last year the company opened up the platform to allow third party integration of services like Square’s payment app, and this year it is likely to accelerate that trend. Cook promised updates to each of Apple’s operating systems – for the Apple TV, the Apple Watch, mobile devices and computers – plus some additional announcements that he promises will be “major”. Apple is widely expected to announce new MacBooks with Intel’s “Kaby Lake” 7th generation Core processors. Apple says the machine is fast enough for real-time 3D rendering, code compiling and designing virtual reality content. Apple executives demonstrated the use of Macs to produce VR experiences, though they didn’t immediately talk about making a headset to view them.

The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is usually where Apple previews its software updates.

The new iMacs start at about $1,300. But now, with iOS 11, Apple has finally made its one-handed typing readily available.

The iPad Pro also gains some productivity features for iOS 11, which more closely mimics the Mac.

The mobile operating system will also get a new file management system that is much more closely aligned with the traditional file systems found on desktop and laptop computers.

For now, Apple fans will have to wait and see what the company decides to do at the WWDC event, which is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. PT on June 5. It will use machine learning to turn your Live Photos into shareable looping images and select individual clips from the photo.

Apple isn’t just going after Amazon.

But it’s also possible that the HomePod could expose Siri as less capable than Amazon’s Alexa, Google’s Assistant and Microsoft’s Cortana, Blaber said. If that doesn’t work, other tweaks such as improved facial recognition and photo tagging will make it easier for people to quickly search through their photos rather than having to scroll through dozens at a time. Apple also announced a new macOS dubbed “High Sierra” that should please Mac users on both the professional and consumer side. Siri, a digital assistant that has been on Apple’s iPhone since 2011, will be voice activated to respond to requests for information and other help around the house. Starting in the fall, Apple Watch compatible equipment will start coming to gyms from companies like Cybex, Schwinn and Matrix.

At its annual conference for developers on Monday, Apple unveiled new augmented reality (AR) software that can display virtual objects onto the real world. That could include a reminder to make a call or a flight reservation. A kaleidoscope face shows trippy animations, and new Toy Story character watch faces let Woody tell you the time. Apple is also bringing improvements to playing music and recording fitness activities.

Whenever the phone is connected to a vehicle using either Bluetooth or a cable, or if the auto is moving, the phone will withhold any notifications for things like text messages or news updates.

The event started with Apple CEO welcoming the audience, praising the Apple developer community which already has 16 million registered developers and added three million a year ago.