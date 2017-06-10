Top Republican Supports Tribal Casino Expansion

A proposal allowing two CT tribal nations to open a third casino has grown into a wider debate about whether to expand gambling elsewhere.

The casino legislation is aimed at being a revenue driving option for the State of CT as it deals with sagging finances.

The Yankee Institute for Public Policy has noted that if legislation allowing construction a third casino in East Windsor passes, a blackjack dealer and other employees will have to pay more to the state for a gaming license than the developers of the estimated $300 million resort.

If Connecticut lawmakers can’t vote on the proposal it by Wednesday night, it would essentially kill the casino this year. The new legislative piece will call for the addition of slot machines at off-track betting venues in New Haven, Bridgeport, and Waterbury and the construction of a boutique casino with slot machines and table games in Hartford.

The top Republican in the Connecticut House said the bill to support when it comes to casino expansion is the one backed by the state’s two tribes that already operate a pair of casinos in southeastern Connecticut. The property is planned to be built in East Windsor at the site of a former cinema complex.

The tribes say it’s needed to blunt competition from a new MGM casino going up in Springfield, Mass.