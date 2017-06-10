Tories unseat SNP Westminster leader Angus Robertson

The First Minister said: “I respect the fact that many people disagree with me on a referendum and independence but I also believe that Scotland needs to have a choice at the right time about our future, because the consequences of not having a choice are that we may have to accept a disastrous Brexit that will put tens of thousands of Scottish jobs on the line”.

Labour gained a number of seats back from the SNP – with the party making a return to winning ways in Scotland’s largest city, taking the seat of Glasgow North East from Anne McLaughlin.

Mr Robertson, who had been the SNP’s leader at Westminster, had been defending a majority of more than 9,000 but he was felled by Conservative Douglas Ross.

While the campaign battle elsewhere in Britain is largely between Conservative Theresa May’s right-wing hard Brexit stance and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s leftist socialist agenda, things in Scotland look rather different.

The Liberal Democrats also enjoyed success in East Dunbartonshire, where former United Kingdom government minister Jo Swinson won back the seat she had lost in 2015.

The previously Labour voting constituency has once again voted for SNP representation under Tommy Sheppard.

“It is an utter disgrace and it proves that the only pro-UK vote at this election is for the Scottish Conservatives”.

Mrs Sturgeon replied: “We will be taking responsibility for the first time for carer’s allowance, and for the first time, we will be able to decide the level of it and also who is eligible for it”.

She told BBC Scotland: “Indyref2 is dead, that’s what we have seen tonight”.

Ms Sturgeon, the Scottish National Party leader, argues this is necessary to give Scots, who voted to remain in the European Union, an alternative to the “extreme Brexit” proposed by UK Prime Minister Theresa May and the Conservatives. She called an election clearly very arrogantly thinking she was going to crush the opposition, sweep everybody aside and cruise to a landslide majority.

As the hours passed an air of gloom began to descend over some senior and battle-hardened Nationalists over the scale of their losses, with one saying: “I think it (the exit poll) is probably very accurate”.

David Mundell appeared to rule out the prospect of a fresh vote on the issue, saying he did “not see circumstances in which we would be having a referendum in the next five years”.

The Conservatives were widely expected to win their top target seat of Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk in the Borders from the SNP, with some party figures in Scotland’s most marginal constituency suggesting it could be by a 5,000-vote majority.

Jo Swinson lost the seat to the SNP in 2015, but has now taken it back from John Nicolson.

“The majority of people in Moray do not want a Tory MP who is pro-austerity and pro-cuts”, says Robertson.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has insisted there should be such a ballot when the terms of the UK’s exit deal from the European Union are clear and has suggested a vote could be held between autumn next year and spring 2019. Tommy Sheppard (SNP) won a striking victory in the area despite the loss of the Scottish Independence Referendum in 2014.

Scottish labour leader Kezia Dugdale described the vote on Thursday as a chance to “get rid of a mean, miserly, incompetent Tory Government”.