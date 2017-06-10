Transfer ban would not put me off Atletico move, says Lyon’s Lacazette

But the France global striker insists he has not closed the door on a potential transfer to Diego Simeone’s side, although clubs such as Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are also reportedly interested.

“I did not think about it too much because the president [Jean-Michel Aulas] said it was not possible”.

However, speaking on football show Telefoot on Sunday, he made it clear he will stay in Spain at least one more season having talked it through with the club’s directors. Like everyone else, I heard the news. “We’ve got another good season ahead”.

The France global then officially confirmed himself in an interview that the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s recent decision to uphold Atletico’s transfer ban this summer was a reason behind his decision to remain with Simeone’s men.

That means they won’t be able to register any new signings until January.

“It is a hard moment for the club”.

Atletico had lined up Lyon forward Alexandre Lacazette as a potential replacement for Griezmann.

Griezmann, 26, scored for France in Friday’s 5-0 friendly win over Paraguay in Rennes.