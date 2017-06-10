Trey Gowdy tapped to lead House Oversight Committee

Gowdy previously chaired a special committee to investigate the 2012 terror attack on the US diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya. He did face a challenge from U.S. Rep. Steve Russell, R-Okla., but prevailed thanks to his popularity among lawmakers and within the party base.

The House Republican Steering Committee recommended the SC lawmaker for the post-Thursday, choosing him over Oklahoman Steve Russell.

Gowdy will replace outgoing Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), who is resigning from Congress at the end of June. While the House and Senate intelligence committees have jurisdiction over Russia’s meddling in the US election, questions of obstruction and how Trump may have tried to influence the probe fall more into Oversight’s purview, at least in the House.

Lauding his “deep commitment to transparency and accountability”, House Speaker Paul D. Ryan announced Thursday the Republican Steering Committee recommended Rep.

A former federal prosecutor, Gowdy came into the House in 2010 and has served on the Oversight, Judiciary, Education and the Workforce committees, as well as chairman of the Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security and Investigations and other positions.

Among Republicans, however, Gowdy was routinely praised for trying to bring integrity to a process that was growing more political by the day – from Democrats but also from conservative hardliners who said only the most damning indictment against Clinton would be sufficient.

“Trey’s proven himself over the last several years with the hard roles he’s accepted, and clearly his history and his background perfectly suits him for this chairmanship”, Republican Rep. Tom Graves of Georgia told The Washington Post.

Congressman Trey Gowdy is known as a dogged investigator of Hillary Clinton. The two men served on the Benghazi panel, where Cummings also was the top Democrat. While the men initially pledged to work together, their relationship descended into partisan bickering by the time the investigation ended last summer.

Both the House and Senate intelligence committees will proceed with their own separate probes, which are expected to wrap up faster than Mueller’s, which could take a few years.