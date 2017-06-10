Trump ‘100 Percent’ Willing To Testify Under Oath About Comey Conversations

Trump has scheduled a joint news conference for Friday afternoon with visiting Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

According to the Daily Caller, a conservative news website, the Trump administration has approached specific GOP congressmen and congresswomen about appearing on Fox News Channel, MSNBC and CNN, telling them that Trump himself was “obsessing and watching every channel”. Remember, he is looking into criminal charges potentially linked with Russian collusion in 2016 and it seems in this testimony that we’ve heard that he may also be looking into obstruction of justice charges against the sitting president.

US President Donald Trump punched back yesterday against James Comey, accusing the ousted Federal Bureau of Investigation director of lying about their private conversations – and saying he is “100 per cent” willing to testify under oath.

Trump’s private lawyer to file leak complaint against Comey with DOJ’s Inspector General & Senate Judiciary Cmte.

Comey, who testified before a Senate committee on Thursday, asserted that President Donald Trump had fired him to interfere with an investigation of Russia’s ties to the Trump campaign and reaffirmed the intelligence community’s conclusion that Russian Federation meddled in the election.

“And did he ask for a pledge of loyalty from you, that’s another thing he said”, Karl said, seemingly mixing up his question: Comey said that Trump has asked him for his loyalty, not the other way around.

They separately wrote the White House counsel Don McGahn asking whether the recordings exist, and if so, that they be produced to the committee by June 23.

Trump has come out with a tweet early Friday: “Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication. and WOW, Comey is a leaker”.

Kasowitz criticized Comey’s testimony Thursday saying he “admitted that he unilaterally and surreptitiously made unauthorized disclosures to the press of privileged communications with the president”.

He also seized on Comey’s revelation that he had directed a friend to release contents of memos he’d written documenting his conversations with the president to a reporter.

Asked on Thursday at the hearing about the prospect of the conversations having been recorded, Comey replied: “Lordy, I hope there are tapes!”

Comey accused the administration of spreading “lies” and bluntly asserted that President Donald Trump had fired him to interfere with an investigation of Russia’s ties to the Trump campaign.

Richard Burr, the Republican chairman of the Senate intelligence committee, and Sen. His gripping account of interactions with Trump underscored the discord that soured their relationship.

Mr Trump’s private attorney, Marc Kasowitz, seized on Mr Comey’s admission that he had orchestrated the public release of the information.