Trump accuses Comey of lying, offers to talk to Special Counsel

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday denied accusations by former FBI director James Comey that he tried to block an investigation into a former national security adviser, adding that he was willing to give his version of events under oath.

Comey said he told Trump in multiple conversations that he was not being personally investigated and said the president implored him to make that public. “I’m not going to say, “I want you to pledge allegiance”.

TRUMP: 100 percent. I didn’t say…

“Well, I’ll tell you about that maybe sometime in the very near future”, Trump said.

The FBI chief also said the argument that the accusations claiming Russian Federation had hacked the Democratic National Committee (DMC) to ensure Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election to Trump was a false claim. Moments later, he added: “You’re going to be very disappointed when you hear the answer”. “He’s a leaker”, Trump said.

Trump branded Comey a “leaker” for indirectly providing to reporters the contents of memos he wrote after their private conversations.

Trump’s statement came as surrogates fanned out to defend the president and his personal lawyer was preparing to file a “complaint” early next week over Comey’s testimony to the Department of Justice’s Inspector General’s Office and the Senate Judiciary Committee, according to a person close to the legal team. Richman, who is listed as an adviser to Comey in his official biography on the school’s website, did not respond to further requests for comments.

Trump said, “Yesterday showed no collusion, no obstruction.That was an excuse by the Democrats, who lost an election they shouldn’t have lost”.

Trump also seized on Comey’s revelation that he had directed a friend to release memos he’d written documenting his conversations with the president to a reporter. He said Trump told him he had “hope” that the then-director would “let Flynn go”, and that he took the suggestion as a “direction”. The complaint from Kasowitz will focus on Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday morning.

The president chose not to assert executive privilege in regard to his conversations with Comey.

Sen. Susan Collins, a moderate Republican, said Congress needs to obtain any tapes the president might have of his dealings with the former Federal Bureau of Investigation director. He also said he didn’t ask Comey to drop an investigation of Flynn. She called Comey an “honorable individual”.

The memo was leaked by a friend of his, Comey testified Thursday before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. But, she said, he was wrong to leak his notes to the public and should have given that document to her panel.