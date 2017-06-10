Trump accuses ex-FBI chief Comey of lying

During his Congressional briefing organised by the powerful Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Thursday, Comey confessed that he leaked the information about his interaction with the USA president.

“Yesterday showed no collusion, no obstruction”.

Earlier, in a characteristic early morning tweet, Trump said, “Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication. and WOW, Comey is a leaker!”

Trump Jr.in particular seized on Comey’s assertion that he interpreted the president’s statement that he “hoped” the Federal Bureau of Investigation would drop its probe into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn as an instruction.

He says, “Well, I’ll tell you about that maybe sometime in the very near future”.

Specifically, according to Comey’s testimony, after he met that day with Trump and others in the Oval Office, Trump ordered all the other officials out of the room – twice reiterating to lingerers, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, that they were to leave.

Meanwhile, the House Intelligence Committee asked on Friday for Comey’s memos to be handed over, and separately sent a letter to the White House demanding any “recordings or memoranda” of conversations with Comey that Trump or the White House may or may not possess. “I took it as, this is what he wants me to do”. “I can definitively say the president’s not a liar”, she said.

Mr Comey testified under oath.

The former FBI leader told the Senate that Trump was not – at the time – personally under investigation in the Russian Federation probe, confirming what Trump wrote in his May 9 letter dismissing Comey.

“I didn’t say that”, Trump declared at the White House during an afternoon news conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, adding that he was “100 percent” willing to testify under oath about his conversations with Comey.

Earlier in his press conference, Trump said he was “happy” with parts of Comey’s testimony, including that the former FBI director said he had assured the president he wasn’t personally under investigation regarding the Russian meddling in the election and possible collusion by Trump campaign aides. “He’s everything that’s wrong in Washington“, Lewandowski said.

“How do you gain that back once it is lost, credibility?”

Pelosi is assessing the president this way: “I’m concerned about his fitness for office”.

“We have examples all the time in criminal law of people saying things only slightly subtly, where everyone understands what is meant – ‘Nice pair of legs you got there; shame if something happened to them, ‘” Buell said.

Republicans, who have been pushing the need to punish leakers for months, have also jumped on the fact that Comey provided the content of a memo regarding meetings between himself and the President to a friend, who then disseminated the information to the media.

The disclosures that followed Comey’s firing have raised questions about why Comey, known in government for an independent streak and a willingness to buck protocol, did not speak out publicly while on the job, or at least make his objections directly known to the president.

President Trump tweeted his thanks to Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” and commended the program’s “great reporting”.

“When you take all the drama away, the bottom line is that he said President Trump has never been under investigation”.

“I took it as a direction”, Comey testified Thursday.

“We have in our country this insulation between law enforcement and the equal rule of law and political interference, and the president crossed that line”, Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland said.

He also pointed to Comey’s revelation that he had asked a friend to pass along to the press memos he had written documenting his interactions with Trump.