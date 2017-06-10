Trump accuses London mayor of giving ‘pathetic excuse’ after terror attack

Prime Minister Theresa May smiled nervously on Monday when she was asked to comment on Khan’s handling of the crisis and “whether you have any views on the interventions of foreign world leaders in this issue so soon after an attack”.

British authorities have said that police inadvertently shot a bystander while subduing three London attackers Saturday night, and it now appears that the bystander was American.

Both men were from the Barking neighborhood of east London, where police raids began shortly after the attacks on Sunday. Other attacks have been committed without direct ISIS involvement by terrorists who are sympathizers of the radical group.

On Twitter, Mr Trump said if “we don’t get smart it will only get worse”.

People gather at Potters Fields Park as London mayor Sadiq Khan speaks, flanked by home secretary Amber Rudd and shadow home secretary Diane Abbott, in London on June 5 during a vigil to commemorate the victims of the London Bridge terror attack.

He said there is also great unity and determination because “our unity and love for one another will always be stronger than hate from the extremists”.

On Monday, British police identified that man, Khuram Shazad Butt, a 27-year-old Pakistan-born Briton, as one of the assailants, saying he was known to authorities, though they had no evidence he was planning an attack.

“People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!”, Trump said this morning.

Trump posted that the U.S. Department of Justice should have pushed his “original” travel ban, or sought a tougher version of the executive order meant to temporarily bar citizens of six predominately Muslim countries from entering the United States, and not the “watered down, politically correct version” now in front of the Supreme Court. British police have been conducting raids throughout the city and have made dozens of arrests. “MSM is working hard to sell it!”

“I think Sadiq Khan is doing a good job and it’s wrong to say anything else – he’s doing a good job”, she told reporters at an election campaign event in London. It followed President Trump deriding and misrepresenting Khan’s attempt to calm Londoners after the attack. “The mayor is focused on dealing with Saturday’s horrific and cowardly attacks and working with the police, the emergency services and the government to keep London safe”. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

Forty-eight people were left in hospital, 21 critically injured.

The first victim to be named was Christine Archibald, 30, who worked in a homeless shelter before moving from Canada to Europe to be with her fiancé.

After more than 20 people were killed in a bomb attack last month at a concert in Manchester, England, Trump condemned the assault as the act of “evil losers” and called on nations to band together to fight terrorism.

Trump said he had spoken with May to express America’s “unwavering support” and offer USA assistance as the British government works to protect its citizens and bring the guilty to justice.