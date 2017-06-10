Trump accuses Qatar of funding terror ‘at a very high level’

Analysts say the crisis is in part an extension of a pre-existing dispute which saw Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain temporarily recall their ambassadors from Doha in 2014 over alleged Qatari support for Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood.

Erdogan signed legislation to deploy troops to a Turkish air base in Qatar in a show of support for Doha, while pledging to establish a lifeline of food and medicine for the isolated nation. The base houses almost 10,000 U.S. troops and is the forward headquarters of U.S. Central Command.

He added: “We are not ready to surrender, and will never be ready to surrender, the independence of our foreign policy”. However, Qatar denies the accusations. It has to stop supporting terrorist organisations, Sunni or Shia, and its policy has to be for the benefit of its people.

“The blockade is hindering USA military actions in the region and the campaign against ISIS”, Tillerson said, though he declined to say how, even as he contradicted the Pentagon.

The fast-escalating crisis in the Persian Gulf began Monday, when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed relations with Qatar, expelled its diplomats and nationals, and closed ports, airspace and borders to the small, energy-rich nation surrounded on three sides by the Persian Gulf.

Tillerson said the USA supported efforts by the emir of Kuwait to mediate the crisis, and said “the elements of a solution are available”.

In its latest Country Reports on Terrorism, the US State Department said Qatar in 2015 froze assets and imposed travel bans on Kaabi and Kawari, both of whom are Qatari citizens. Davis said the diplomatic rift has not interrupted or curtailed operations at al-Udeid air base, a launching pad for US military efforts in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.

“And in the wake of that conference, nations came together and spoke to me about confronting Qatar over its behavior”, Trump said Friday. Qatar also backs the Palestinian political and militant group Hamas and the global Islamist movement the Muslim Brotherhood, which Saudi Arabia and Egypt oppose. Trump met with Qatar’s emir only two weeks ago and called the country a “crucial strategic partner” in the fight against extremism.

“So good to see the Saudi Arabia visit with the King and 50 countries already paying off”.

A preliminary investigation has confirmed that Qatar’s state news agency was hacked, and false statements attributed to the country’s ruler were posted that helped ignite a rift with other Gulf states, the Qatari foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Qatar is the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas.