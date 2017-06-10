Trump administration asks Supreme Court to let travel ban go into effect

President Donald Trump signed the first one a week after taking office in January. The Department of Justice (DoJ) filed two emergency applications with the Court seeking to reverse two lower court rulings that halted President Trump’s executive order.

Justice Department lawyers asked the court to overturn a decision of the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit that kept in place a freeze on President Trump’s revised ban.

Even if the court allows the travel ban to take effect, the bigger constitutional questions of religious discrimination and presidential powers raised by the 6 March order would not be considered by the nine justices until long after the ban periods have ended.

The Trump administration on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow the president’s blocked “travel ban” order to take effect, following a defeat at an appeals court last week. It says the move is justified by the need to keep the nation safe, and it says presidents have nearly unlimited discretion to make national-security judgments and to control immigration.

His Justice Department says President Trump’s travel ban is well within the president’s power to protect the US and its borders.

Immigration officials would have 90 days to decide what changes are necessary before travelers from the six banned countries may resume applying for visas.

President Trump’s executive order was halted by the United States 4th Circuit Court of Appeals.

“We’ve beat this hateful ban and are ready to do it again“, the ACLU said on Twitter. On March 15, Judge Derrick K. Watson of the US District Court for the District of Hawaii issued an injunction blocking both sections.

The travel ban was one of Trump’s first executive orders. The U.S. Justice Dept. appealed to the 9th Circuit, which upheld the lower court’s injunction.

The justices have asked the challengers to file responses to the petition for review and the requests for stays of the lower courts’ rulings.

A move to lift the block was denied by a judge in Virginia saying the government’s argument it was a matter of security was a “secondary justification for an executive order rooted in religious animus and meant to bar Muslims from this country”.

All of the judges ruling against Trump were nominated to the appeals court by Democratic presidents.

If the Supreme Court agrees to the administration’s request, a 90-day ban on people entering the United States from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen would be immediately revived.

When a major presidential initiative is ruled unconstitutional by a federal appeals court, a review by the Supreme Court nearly always follows. The updated ban removed Iraq from the list of affected countries and removed an indefinite ban on Syrian migrants. In doing so, the government has recommitted itself to fighting for the ban, which the Fourth Circuit found “drips with religious intolerance, animus, and discrimination”. Following that, should the court choose to revisit the President’s Muslim ban, we will be prepared to defend not only the rights of Muslim Americans and immigrants across our country, but our Constitution itself.