Trump and Sessions have had heated exchanges

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ relationship with President Donald Trump looks to be on the rocks in the recent weeks, as the latter has begun to put the blame for various issues in the White House on the appointee. Spicer said, “I have not had a discussion with him (Trump) about that”.

Coats did not act on the request, according to officials.

At one point, Sessions made clear he would be willing to resign if Trump no longer wanted him.

Trump has repeatedly criticised Sessions” decision to recuse himself from any Russia-related investigation conducted by the justice department to his allies and advisers, terming the decision as “needless’, The New York Times reports.

Department of Justice spokesperson Sarah Isgur Flores only stated that she declined to comment.

The outburst weakened government lawyers’ defense that the travel ban, which has been blocked by federal courts, was not intended as a ban on Muslims.

On Monday morning, Trump directly criticized the Department of Justice for its handling of his executive order barring travel to the USA from several majority-Muslim countries that was twice struck down nationwide by appeals courts.

Tuesday afternoon, White House press secretary Sean Spicer declined to say whether Trump has confidence in Sessions.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from SC, said Wednesday that Sessions had no choice but to recuse himself.

The Trump adviser said Sessions was unlikely to leave his post – but that Sessions has been taken aback by how often Trump complains about the Russian Federation recusal. The President’s frustrations returned after the deputy attorney general – acting on Sessions’ behalf – named a special counsel to oversee that investigation. Trump even called out his own justice department. Yet, less than a month after taking office as Attorney-General, Mr Sessions found himself at the centre of controversy following reports that he had failed to disclose during his confirmation hearings two conversations he had previous year with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

The decision was prompted by Sessions’ failure to disclose conversations with Russia’s ambassador to the United States during his confirmation hearing.

But pressure has been mounting on Trump over his campaign’s communications with Russians. Trump rewarded Sessions after his election with one of the most coveted jobs in any administration, the opportunity to lead the Justice Department.

Trump hasn’t seen it the same way, the Trump adviser said. The omission came on the advice of staff and an FBI investigator, the agency said.

Losing the attorney general would be a crushing blow to Trump’s administration.