Trump backs Saudi-led efforts to isolate Qatar

Trump also appeared to suggest the decision to sever diplomatic relations with Qatar, home to a large USA military base, was understandable.

Qatar long has denied supporting or funding terror groups.

Responding to the list overnight, Qatar issued a statement saying: “We do not, have not and will not support terrorist groups”. “In all battlefields, there are adversaries”, he told CNN.

Russian president Vladimir Putin in a telephone conversation with Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani earlier this week reaffirmed that Moscow was firmly in favour of tackling crises by political and diplomatic means through a dialogue.

He said there have been multiple reports issued by official agencies in the USA “commending our role in combating terror financing”.

On the call, he reiterated “the importance of maintaining a united Gulf Cooperation Council to promote regional stability, but never at the expense of eliminating funding for radical extremism or defeating terrorism”, the White House said in a statement.

Interestingly, US President Donald Trump, who just completed a trip to Saudi Arabia, seemingly took credit for the embargo on Qatar.

The flow of history seems to have gained additional momentum in the Gulf once again in the wake of critical developments that led to the abrupt diplomatic and economic isolation of Qatar by several Arab states, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt.

Kuwait’s emir is working to mediate the Gulf crisis around Qatar, which is home to a major U.S. military base and is the host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He also rejected “a military solution as an option” to resolving the crisis, and said Qatar could survive “forever” despite the measures taken against it.

Saudi Arabia and allies, including Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain announced Monday they were severing diplomatic relations and closing air, sea, and land links with Qatar.

Separate bills for the training of military personnel and the deployment of troops to a Turkish military base in Qatar were moved up parliament’s agenda on Wednesday, a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan voiced support for Qatar and criticized other countries’ moves to isolate it.

Analysts say the crisis is in part an extension of a 2014 dispute, when Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain temporarily recalled their ambassadors from Doha over Qatari support for Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood.

Qatar’s satellite news giant Al Jazeera has also emerged as a point of contention in the Gulf.

“For Qatar, we want you back among the unity of responsible nations”. Container ships carry vital consumer supplies, including food. Qatar remains one of the wealthiest countries per capita in the world, with an estimated $335 billion of assets in its sovereign wealth fund, and its liquefied natural gas exports are raking in a trade surplus of about $2.7 billion every month.

Turkish officials were not immediately available to comment on the report but Hurriyet said there were plans to send some 200-250 soldiers within two months in the initial stage.

U.S. Defence Secretary James Mattis spoke to his Qatari counterpart to express commitment to the Gulf region’s security.

UAE-based newspaper Gulf News and pan-Arab channel Al-Arabiya reported the crackdown on expressions of sympathy with Qatar.