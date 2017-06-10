Trump blasts Comey as a ‘leaker’ in first tweet since testimony

He said the president had pressured him to drop a probe into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, whom Mr Trump fired for misleading the White House over M Flynn’s contacts with Moscow’s ambassador.

Mr Trump also asserted that Mr Comey’s comments Thursday, in which the former FBI director implied that the president fired him for pressing forward with the Russian Federation investigation, had failed to prove any collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow nor any obstruction of justice.

Trump was appearing in a Rose Garden press conference along with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

“I didn’t say that”, Trump answered. After complaining about “the killer networks that treat me so badly as fake news”, Trump called on Jonathan Karl of ABC.

The investigators were focusing on whether such a meeting took place April 27, 2016, at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC, where then-candidate Donald Trump was delivering his first major foreign policy address.

President Donald Trump, speaking at the White House, commented June 9 about ex-FBI Director James Comey’s testimony.

Meanwhile, the top two members of the Senate intelligence committee say they believe Comey told the truth under oath Thursday. Later, he denied Comey’s claim that Trump asked him to pledge his loyalty.

“I mean, I will tell you, I didn’t say that”, Trump replied.

In his testimony, Comey also said Trump asked him in January to pledge loyalty to the president, an unusual request that would put in doubt the independence of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Comey said he refused on all points, told senators of the detailed memos he had written after his conversations with Trump and said he hoped those conversations were taped because he is confident of their veracity. I’m not going to say, ‘I want you to pledge allegiance.’ Who would do that?

Trump’s Twitter account had been quiet throughout Comey’s testimony accusing the administration of spreading “lies”.

Mr Comey painted a devastating picture of an untrustworthy president, who at best unknowingly shred the norms of office by pressing him on the Russian Federation probe, and at worst may have criminally obstructed justice.

Trump abruptly fired Comey as director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation on May 9, admitting later that the Russian Federation probe was on his mind at the time.

The president’s personal attorney, Marc Kasowitz, said Thursday that Comey should be investigated for releasing “privileged communications”.

And, after reports that Kasowitz and Defense Secretary James Mattis allowed Trump to watch only 45 minutes of Comey’s Senate appearance and kept him away from social media, Trump was apparently back watching cable news.

Mr Comey has said that the memos he wrote were unclassified.

Still, the president’s lawyer says he’ll file a complaint with the justice department, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.