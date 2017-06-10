Trump Blasts Germany on Trade, NATO: ‘Very Bad for US’

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel also criticized Trump’s policies toward refugees and immigration, saying they put Europe’s peace at risk. “The U.S. Senate should switch to 51 votes, immediately, and get healthcare and TAX CUTS approved, fast & easy”.

“We live in a globalised world and India is a partner”, she said.

March 18, 2017: Trump blasts Germany over North Atlantic Treaty Organisation bills.

“We Europeans must fight for more climate protection, fewer weapons and against religious (fanaticism), otherwise the Middle East and Africa will be further destabilised”.

German chancellor Angela Merkel used an appearance at an election rally in Munich at the weekend to question the future of the transatlantic partnership, arguing that Europe could no longer rely on Britain and the United States, citing her experience in the previous days during which time she met with the U.S. president in Brussels and Sicily.

Trump sent out a tweet directed towards Germany Tuesday morning, continuing to fuel concern of the relationship between the US and Germany. “Very bad for U.S. This will change”.

The tweet follows a volley of criticism from Germany after the president’s overseas trip finished.

BERLIN (AP) – The leaders of Germany and India heaped mutual praise upon each other Tuesday – each referring to the other as a “reliable partner” in a notable contrast to Chancellor Angela Merkel’s recent public doubts about Germany’s ties with the United States.

Up until this past weekend, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has publicly avoided outright conflict with U.S. President Donald Trump.

She said, “The time when Europe could exclusively rely on others is somewhat in the past”. He had begun attacking Germany and Merkel during his election campaign previous year.

“We Europeans must really take our destiny into our own hands, of course in friendship with the United States, in friendship with Great Britain, with other neighbors wherever possible, also with Russian Federation”, she continued.

German politicians reacted with outrage to Trump’s latest intervention. But his tweet echoes comments he reportedly made during private meetings with European leaders in mid-May.

He also claimed that the G7 summit in Sicily was an “outstanding success”. Beyond policy issues, his shoving of the Montenegrin prime minister and macho handshakes with Macron deepened the skepticism.

Ignore all that, Spicer said. “It’s very easy for us”.

Some of the G7 agendas were especially tough for Merkel, among them was the rise of protectionism and the discussion about the climate pact Paris Accord, which Trump refused to endorse.