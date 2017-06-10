Trump calls Comey a ‘leaker’

Comey did not make any major disclosures about any links between Trump or his associates and Russian Federation, an issue that has dogged the president’s first months in office and distracted from his policy goals such as overhauling the US healthcare system and making tax cuts.

The Times stuck to their guns in arguing that their intelligence was “solid”, even though Comey dismissed the credibility of the report.

Comey used the “L word” again while explaining why he chose to take notes during his meetings with the president. Parts of Comey’s testimony had previously been leaked to the press, and what was new was released on Wednesday, the day before.

“I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel, Comey said“.

“We know how to fight better than anybody, and we never, ever give up – we are winners – and we are going to fight”, Trump reportedly told an assembled group of conservative evangelicals in during the “Faith and Freedom” conference in the middle of Comey’s testimony.

“That concerned me because that language tracked how the campaign was talking about the FBI’s work and that’s concerning”, Comey said.

I would still have liked to get more detail about the meetings the president had with Director Comey.

Trump’s fellow Republicans on the committee questioned Comey intently but did not attack his integrity or try to treat him roughly, as a witness making accusations against a sitting Republican president might expect.

There is no defending Trump’s treatment of Comey.

Is Hope the Same as an Order?

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., right, and Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., confer as former Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 8, 2017.

“I mean, this is the president of the United States, with me alone, saying, “I hope” this”, he said.

Comey said he was so concerned with one-on-one discussions with the president that he made a decision to follow up the meetings by writing reports on what was discussed.

The early morning tweet was Trump’s first response to Comey’s testimony Thursday before a Senate committee in which he accused the president of lies and defamation. And regardless of what the Democrats and their allies in the media will howl about, the real story here is that Comey’s testimony strengthens the president’s ultimate case. Comey was sacked last month, less than four years into his 10-year term.

Comey also said he took steps to ensure he wrote the memos in a way that they would not be labeled classified. The statement held that other things Comey said weren’t true, either. Comey did not say, he would let it go. Michael Conaway, a Texas Republican, and Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, sent a request Friday directly to Comey for copies of his memos. “President, this is wrong?”

This has raised questions as to why Comey didn’t tell others, including the attorney general. Maybe, if I were stronger, I would have.

“I should not be involved in investigating a campaign I had a role in”, Sessions said.

I would like to know what’s under those rocks. The House Judiciary Committee has said it will conduct oversight of Mueller’s probe but has no plans for a fresh inquiry.

“I don’t think it’s for me to say whether the conversation I had with the president was an effort to obstruct. I was supposed to take her out to dinner”.

“And it’s frankly insulting to be asked that”. The article in question then alleged that the “contact” had coincided with Trump “speaking glowingly about the Russian President, Vladimir V. Putin”. He did not do so during the hearing on Thursday. Trump’s son, Donald Jr., took to Twitter to criticize Comey. Or is it because he is afraid of what Flynn might tell prosecutors to get out from under a criminal investigation?

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said he could “spend a lot of time on this in the days ahead”. But we will want to have him back to the committee at some point.