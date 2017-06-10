Trump claims ‘complete vindication’ after Comey testimony

During his testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, Comey testified that Trump asked him for his loyalty and asked him to end the Flynn probe.

The president said he was “Very, very happy, and, frankly, James Comey confirmed a lot of what I said, and some of the things that he said just weren’t true”. “I hardly know the man, I’m not going to say, ‘I want you to pledge allegiance.’ Who would do that?“. “Who would do that?“. When Trump was asked whether he himself would be willing to testify under oath, he said “100%”.

During his testimony, Comey admitted to leaking copies of memo notes he wrote after conversations with Trump to a friend with the idea that it would wind up in the media.

On Thursday, former FBI Director James Comey appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee, and the former director’s testimony was bad enough for the president of the United States that the White House was reportedly demanding that Republican politicians get out on cable news and defend Trump.

Trump broke his silence on Twitter following explosive testimony by Comey, declaring “total and complete vindication”. Trump tweeted on May 12.

But in his long-awaited testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, Comey told lawmakers he believed it was “inevitable” that Sessions would recuse himself from Russian Federation probe.

While Trump disputed key parts of Comey’s testimony, his legal team also welcomed statements that he did not seek the shutdown of the broader Russian Federation probe and that Trump was told he wasn’t personally under investigation. The White House has denied collusion with Moscow.

“I didn’t obey that”, Comey said. Comey was speaking publicly for the first time since his firing on May 9 by Trump. I’ll tell you about it over a very short period of time. The president’s personal lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, plans to file a complaint asking the Justice Department to look into Comey’s leaking of information.

Speculation over the tapes is rooted in a particularly cryptic tweet from the United States president issued nearly a month ago, seeming to suggest he might hold recordings of the conversations.

“Obstruction of justice is a very hard thing to prove”, says Andy Arena, executive director of the Detroit Crime Commission, and the former special agent in charge with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Detroit.

The Russia issue has cast a shadow over the early months of Mr Trump’s presidency.