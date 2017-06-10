Trump debuts on Washington social scene at theater gala

Two of President Donald Trump’s advisers are on a mission to downplay the significance of his most recent Twitter rant, claiming media outlets take the president’s social media posts too seriously.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump are hosting a Sunday night fundraiser for Ford’s Theater, the venue where President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated.

The often flippant, emotional stream of tweets from President Trump never ceases to amaze, particularly since it is, for all intents and purposes, filled with official messages from the White House.

It’s easy to dismiss Trumps Twitter ramblings as just that, but when you read them in the format of a White House press release, they sound way more serious, yet simultaneously more ridiculous. He was recovering from an assassination attempt.

It’s hard to determine how seriously to take the president’s tweets.

“It was President Bush who said, ‘I’m the decider.'” Neiss said.

The new Twitter bot also comes as White House aide Kellyanne Conway draws fierce criticism for characterising the media’s coverage of Trump’s tweets as an “obsession”.

When reports revealed that Trump attempted to persuade fired FBI Director James Comey to drop an investigation of his former National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn, Trump tweeted that Comey should hope Trump doesn’t have “tapes”.

Neiss said he used Twitter’s data tool REST API to gather the tweets and Python code to edit and reformat them into the “statement” images.

Now, thanks to one clever Twitter user, we can view those often bombastic, poorly worded, and downright trivial tweets in their proper context: official White House statements.

“I said yeah, I can do that while my kids are sleeping”, Neiss said.

The bot also arrived as the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman made the argument that even referring to the content on @realdonaldtrump as “tweets” isn’t helpful for understanding how reporters – and the public – should regard them.

Trump has also deleted many of his tweets since inauguration, raising the question of whether that violates the Presidential Records Act and how his personal social media account will be preserved.

The bot immediately quickly rocketed to 37,300 followers overnight, gaining praise from many journalists and commentators.

The bot was created on Sunday, and hasn’t turned any of Trump’s old tweets into statements, but surely it’s worth a follow for the comedic relief of seeing Trump’s words and potential spelling mistakes of the future end up looking like press releases.