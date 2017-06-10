Trump defends tweeting as valuable tool

And Americans from across the political spectrum are exhausted of it according to a poll released by Politico. Republicans were slightly more approving of Trump’s Twitter behavior than the general population, however, as 69 percent of all registered voters say that the president tweets too much.

U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch said on Wednesday it is not yet clear how big a tax cut Congress can deliver through tax reform, despite calls by President Donald Trump and other Republicans for steep reductions in business tax rates.

[A] consistent theme, the sources said, was the concern about whether the president would accept the advice of his lawyers and refrain from public statements and tweets that have consistently undercut his position.

Trump voters also have a bone to pick with the president himself.

Trump’s critics charge that by tweeting whatever is on his mind, he appears unstable and unreliable, which is all the more problematic in a world which doubts America’s credibility.

The next poll may indicate even higher disenchantment with Trump’s tweets. Former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a Trump ally, was booted after it was revealed he misrepresented to Vice President Mike Pence a conversation he had with a Russian official.

The poll was conducted June 1 and 2 among 1,999 registered voters nationwide.

Looking toward the 2018 midterms, 48 percent of voters said Trump’s Twitter usage will hurt the changes of Congressional Republicans, while 35 percent said the messages will give Democrats a boost. The poll carried a margin of error of 2 percentage points in either direction.

Furthermore, 45 percent of voters said they had a favorable opinion of Trump compared to 51 percent saying unfavorable.

Moreover, poll respondents see peril for Trump on Twitter – both real and political.

Fiorina, in a POLITICO “Women Rule” podcast released late Tuesday, meanwhile, advised Trump to “stop tweeting”, calling his posts on the social media platform “insulting” and “distracting”.