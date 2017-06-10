Trump delays decision to move US Embassy to Jerusalem

President Donald Trump has signed the waiver keeping the United States embassy in Tel Aviv avoiding – for now – a controversial move to Jerusalem.

The White House said that Trump signed the order to allow negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians to resume.

Taking a harder stance, Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett, a far-right member of Netanyahu’s coalition, said delaying the move would “damage the prospect of a lasting peace by nurturing false expectations among the Palestinians regarding the division of Jerusalem, which will never happen”.

However, a White House statement said that Trump had not departed from his original plan to move the Us embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. He has since, however, stalled on his pledge.

The president began backing away from moving the embassy when King Abdullah II of Jordan flew to Washington, D.C., to explain to the White House why the move might not be such a good idea, the Times reported.

For his part, Nabil Abu Rdainah, a spokesperson for the Palestinian presidency, welcomed the move, saying: “Trump’s decision not to move the embassy is a positive step that would enhance the chances to achieve peace”.

President Mahmoud Abbas’ spokesman, Nabil Abu Rdeneh (nah-BEEL’ ah-boo reh-DAY’-nuh), says the decision is an “important positive step” that illustrates the US seriousness about promoting peace. Another six months isn’t going to make or break our relationship with Israel; apparently neither will 22 years of waivers with the same statement attached every time. “We recognize that. And yet I believe a temporary peace is better than no peace”.

Trump before giving a speech at the Israeli Museum, Jerusalem, May 23, 2017.

It claims all of Jerusalem as its united capital, while the Palestinians see the eastern sector as the capital of their future state. The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office says the move will “distance peace” while Opposition leader Isaac Herzog describes Trump’s decision as a “lesson” for Netanyahu. “We will move the American embassy to the eternal capital of the Jewish people, Jerusalem”, he told AIPAC in a 2016 address. But he has repeatedly stated his intention is to move the embassy.

Israel occupied the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War.

Trump was facing a Thursday deadline to either waive or comply with a law requiring him to move the embassy. He promised on the campaign trail to move the embassy.