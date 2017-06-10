Trump denies son-in-law Kushner’s ‘secret communications’ with Russia

The paper adds that Kushner is reportedly so unhappy he’s telling friends neither he nor Ivanka have made long-term commitments to the White House, despite serving as White House Innovations Director and special adviser to the President respectively.

Ms. Conway declined to comment on The New York Times report that Mr. Kushner met with a Russian banker for reasons the Federal Bureau of Investigation is still investigating, but she did comment on White House Communications Director Mike Dubke’s decision to leave the administration. Though Kushner has appeared “subdued”, he does not plan to step aside as Trump’s senior adviser or reduce his responsibilities, the New York Times reported, citing unnamed people close to him. He is respected by virtually everyone and is working on programs that will save our country billions of dollars. “In addition to that, and perhaps most importantly, he is a very good person”.

Reports also say that Kushner proposed that a secret communications channel could be set up between the Trump transition team and Russian Federation.

Kushner’s connection with the Russian Federation probe was alleged in a Washington Post report while Trump was on a nine-day trip to the Middle East and Europe. The talks between Kushner and the Russians, if confirmed, would raise new questions about the Trump team’s relationship with Moscow, which U.S. intelligence agencies say tried to sway the November election in the property tycoon’s favour. “So you know there’s a lot of different ways to communicate – back-channel, publicly – with other countries”. #FakeNews is the enemy!’

But Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said Kushner should not be in possession of security clearance while the investigation was underway.

Trump and White House aides face months of investigations into alleged ties to Russian officials during the presidential campaign and afterwards.

White House officials defended the concept of secret communications channels without commenting specifically on the Kushner case.

Kushner has drawn increased scrutiny as reports have emerged about his contacts with the Russian ambassador and a Russian banking representative.

Former director of national intelligence James Clapper said Kushner’s links with Moscow “certainly arouses your concern about what is going on, given Russian Federation… is our primary adversary”.

US President Donald Trump is sticking by his son-in-law and White House confidant Jared Kushner.

“Any information flow into the government and then considered by the government, I won’t criticise that”, Mr Kelly said. Some of these alleged meetings took place in the presence of the National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn.

Trump, paying tribute Monday to the nation’s military dead at a Memorial Day event in Arlington, Virginia, praised fallen soldiers for the “depth of their devotion, the purity of their love” and “the totality of their courage”.