Trump doubles down on call for ‘travel ban’

In a series of posts on Twitter, Trump said his Department of Justice should have continued to seek approval for his original executive order on immigration instead of the “politically correct version” submitted to the Supreme Court.

After Trump’s travel ban was blocked by lower courts, the Justice Department appealed last week to the Supreme Court to review the legality of the order.

Presenting President Donald Trump’s stymied travel ban to the Supreme Court last week, the Department of Justice has requested the court reinstate the travel ban until justices could rule on its constitutionality in October.

“That’s right, we need a TRAVEL BAN for certain risky countries, not some politically correct term that won’t help us protect our people”, he tweeted.

Trump tweeted Monday that the US needs a “travel ban” in order to protect Americans from “certain risky countries”. He seemed to criticize the Justice Department for not seeking a “much tougher version“.

Trump’s latest tweets will provide those challenging the ban more examples of post-election remarks and a stronger case that Trump’s revised travel ban had the same goal as the original version.

Travel ban or not, Trump is vowing to tighten security.

“In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the USA in order to help keep our country safe”.

So have Trump’s new tweets tanked his own legal case before the courts?

In another tweet, he said: “We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people”. “And this president is trying to do something to protect the people of this country”.

George Conway had been considered for at least two high-ranking Justice Department jobs, including Solicitor General.

“We need to be smart, vigilant and tough”, the president tweeted as reports of the violence were coming in.

Trump’s original response to Khan’s statement drew criticism for wording that suggested the mayor was saying there was no reason to be alarmed by the attack itself.

“It’s a vetting system to keep America safe”, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said in January, the Guardian reported.

“He doesn’t care”, she added, as long as the focus is on him, “good, bad, or indifferent”.

The administration said the travel ban was needed so it could evaluate existing screening protocols and set new ones.

In the fourth tweet, he pointed out that despite court orders forbidding the government to implement the travel ban, his administration was taking the measures necessary steps to prevent unwanted people from entering the United States. A travel ban isn’t needed to start assessment and improvement of our vetting procedures.

After President Trump’s first executive order was blocked, the president signed a second one, imposing a ban on travel from Iran, Sudan, Syria, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen for 90 days.

Along party lines, Democrats are more likely than Republicans to view the executive order as anti-Muslim. But if his tweets stir things up, or complicate a pending legal case, then that is going to draw widespread coverage.

The White House downplayed discussions about whether the executive order was a travel ban, language some said would undermine its legality.

After that order was struck down, the administration made a decision to write a second directive rather than appeal the initial ban to the Supreme Court.