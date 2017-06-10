Trump eases Qatar critique, offers to mediate Gulf spat

“I want to clearly say we disapprove the sanctions on Qatar“, Erdogan was quoted by state-run Anadolu Agency as saying on Tuesday.

Doha has denied rumours that its military has been put on high alert on the Saudi border following a diplomatic crisis between Qatar and its Gulf neighbours.

After initially taking credit for the moves to isolate Qatar (“Perhaps this will be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism!” the president tweeted Tuesday), Trump called Qatar’s leader Wednesday with an offer to help Gulf countries resolve the growing diplomatic crisis, through a meeting at the White House if necessary.

Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt and Yemen have accused Qatar of harboring extremists. The reason given for this move was Qatar s support of terrorism and its hand in destabilising the region.

It already had blocked Qatar Airlines flights as local airlines had cut their own routes to Doha.

Meanwhile, Iran confirmed on Thursday that it was sending its first cargo plane carrying food supplies to Qatar, according to the Iranian-backed Press TV. Leading the efforts to defuse the crisis is Kuwaiti ruler Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, who’s been shuttling Gulf capitals for talks.

Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah was met by Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, when he arrived on Wednesday night.

Turkey has brought forward a troop deployment to Qatar and pledged to provide food and water supplies to its Arab ally, which hosts a Turkish military base. Home to about 10,000 troops, Al-Udeid is central to the US-led fight against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

French President Emmanuel Macron has also reached out to Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Iran in a bid to kick off negotiations.

Ankara hosted Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif this week for talks, including on Qatar.

Oil prices dipped on renewed concerns about the efficacy of OPEC-led production cuts due to the Qatar tensions, and also over growing USA output.

The UAE’s national postal service, Emirates Post Group, suspended all postal services to Qatar, state news agency WAM said, the latest in a series of measures narrowing commercial and communications links with Doha.

Analysts say the crisis is in part an extension of a pre-existing dispute which saw Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain temporarily recall their ambassadors from Doha in 2014 over Qatari support for the Muslim Brotherhood.

He said there are multiple issues at play.

President Donald Trump changed course on Qatar Wednesday, a day after praising a move by other Gulf nations to sever diplomatic relations with Doha, which hosts a United States military base crucial to the fight against ISIS.

Anwar Gargash, the UAE minister of state for foreign affairs, told Bloomberg in Dubai that Qatar needed to pledge to overhaul its foreign policy for any mediation to succeed.

“They need us as much as we need them”, a third U.S. official said.

Gargash said: “What he said in public, in tweets, is what is being said privately by American politicians, by European politicians, by Arab politicians”.

Qatar’s ambassador to Washington said on Thursday his government trusted in Trump’s ability to resolve the dispute.

– The Muslim Brotherhood rejected what it called false accusations of terrorism by Saudi Arabia. The U.A.E. will prosecute and punish with fines and jail time people expressing sympathy for Qatar on social media, Al Arabiya reported.