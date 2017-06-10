The GOP-controlled legislature overrode Brownback’s veto and enacted a hike on every Kansas family that pays income taxes.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach speaks to supporters in launching his campaign for the Republican nomination for governor, Thursday, June 8, 2017, at an events center in Lenexa, Kan. It assessed Kansas as a slow-growing state with above-average long-term liabilities.

In 2012, Brownback put in place a conservative economic agenda that the governor described as moving the state’s tax policy “toward a pro-growth orientation”. Kobach excoriated the Legislature’s move, calling state government “bloated” and a “monster”. “That’s over, and we’re back on the road to fiscal responsibility”, said Ward.

“I know there will be people out there that want to use this as evidence that all tax cuts lead to the end of the world, when that’s obviously not the case”, said Joseph Henchman, a vice president at the Washington-based nonpartisan but conservative-leaning Tax Foundation.

For years, Brownback’s unflinching fealty to across the board tax cuts and related austerity policies have driven Kansas’ economy into the ground, fostered historic budget deficits, and forced deep cuts in the school system and other vital government services. “We are the only state in the five state area that has done nothing to discourage illegal immigration”. The following items are returned to being subtractions in determining Kansas AGI, just as they are in determining federal AGI: net operating loss deductions, losses from the sources that were part of the LLC exemption discussed in the second bullet above, ½ of the federal self-employment tax, deductions for retirement contributions of the self-employed, and the self-employed health insurance deduction.

In 2012, Brownback signed tax cuts that reduced income tax rates and eliminated income taxes for more than 300,000 business owners.

The state House voted Tuesday night to overturn Brownback’s veto of a plan that reverses numerous income tax reductions he championed. The tax “principles” Trump released in April and reaffirmed in his budget proposal in May are less detailed but are likely to have a similarly traumatic impact on the Treasury. The top rate will be 5.7 percent, as opposed to 4.6 percent now. “Brownback’s absolute refusal to acknowledge that the tax cuts may have been a mistake has us all mystified”.

The tax increase was created to also cover extra aid to the state’s 286 local public school districts. “Kansas did some unique things that, I think, caused the difficulties that they’ve had”. The state is repealing a “march to zero” law mandating further cuts if revenues grow.

Brownback’s remaining legislative allies, like him, suggest that the tax increase will ruin the economy.

People remember the Reagan administration as a time of excellent growth but unemployment actually rose dramatically during the first two years of his administration and fell as he raised taxes in 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985 and 1987. By the end of 2015, Kansas technically was in recession, following two consecutive quarters of shrinking GDP growth.