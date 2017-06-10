With the news that President Trump will likely remove the United States from the Paris Climate Accord in the coming days, many are concerned about what the decision will mean for globally combating climate change and slowing the march of environmental decay. Musk has come under fire for his proximity to the Trump administration – some people claimed they cancelled their Tesla Model 3 orders because of his involvement in the councils.

But the official says there may be “caveats in the language” that Trump uses to announce the withdrawal – leaving open the possibility that the decision isn’t final.

Under Obama, Washington had pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 26-28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025.

“This agreement is less about the climate and more about other countries gaining a financial advantage over the United States”, Trump said.

But like trying to convince a soulless piece of cardboard to take action, “the vast campaign to persuade the U.S.to remain ultimately did not sway the president”.

Business leaders, normally strong supporters of Republican initiatives, had vigorously appealed to Trump not to abandon the agreement. Advisers like Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were said to be advocating strongly in favor of remaining in the agreement, yet sources revealed that Trump had already made up his mind.

The Paris agreement’s commitment to curb carbon emissions and limit temperature rise to well below 2 degrees and as close as possible to 1.5 degrees “do not almost go far enough”, he said.

A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.

“The big question is whether a USA withdrawal would lead to US investors and utilities actually starting to build new plants that commit to high future emissions”, said Myles Allen, professor of geosystem science at the University of Oxford’s Environmental Change Institute.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Trump was working out the terms of the planned withdrawal with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, an oil industry ally and climate change sceptic. Withdrawing would leave the United States aligned only with Russian Federation among the world’s industrialized economies. The organization’s main Twitter page quoted Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as saying, “Climate change is undeniable”.

“Without action on climate change, more children will suffer from diseases like asthma and malnutrition”, Casey said.

“If America is going to be a global leader, it needs to have a seat at the table when issues and agreements with global implications are discussed”, said Meehan, a member of the Bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus.

The Sierra Club’s executive director, Michael Brune, called the expected move a “historic mistake which our grandchildren will look back on with stunned dismay at how a world leader could be so divorced from reality and morality”.

“It hurts our planet by once again continuing to ignore the perils of global climate change”, Ryan said in a statement.

Scott Vaughan, president of the International Institute for Sustainable Development, said the USA withdrawal would be a blow to Paris and climate change policy around the world because, until recently, it had been the leader on the file. If the US does leave, he said, the Europe Union should seek ways to balance out the economic advantage that USA companies might have from the absence of climate regulations. The decision has no direct impact on major USA regulations on power plants and vehicle rules now aimed at reducing carbon emissions, although those are now under review by Trump as well.

“That’s where the deal really falls apart, ” he says.

Scientists say that the earth is likely to reach more unsafe levels of warming even sooner if the USA retreats from its pledge because America contributes so much to rising temperatures.

– With files from The Canadian Press.

The uncertain future of US involvement in the accord pushed even big oil companies like Shell and Exxon, as well as tech companies large and small, to make an appeal to the Trump administration not to back out of the agreement.