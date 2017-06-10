Trump fires back on Twitter: ‘Comey is a leaker!’

Trump’s comment tracks with Republican talking points about the hearing, where the Republican National Committee and White House urged surrogates to emphasize the fact that Comey clearly said the President was never an explicit subject of the Russian Federation probe during his time at the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Trump stopped short of saying that Comey lied under oath.

Comey did not go so far has to explicitly state that Trump committed obstruction of justice, but he said he intentionally leaked one of his memos to a Columbia University professor who in turn funneled it to The New York Times so as to facilitate the appointment of a special counselor to keep alive the investigation into Russian Federation and Trump’s campaign.

“Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication.and WOW, Comey is a leaker!”

During his testimony, Comey described uncomfortable interactions with the president while investigating Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser.

On U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan excusing some of the things James Comey accused the President of, by saying the President is not steeped in the ways of Washington, Senator Durbin said, “he’ll come to regret that statement”.

Trump’s Twitter account had been quiet throughout Comey’s testimony accusing the administration of spreading “lies”. The White House has denied collusion with Moscow.

Trump’s personal lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, disputed both statements after Thursday’s hearing, essentially pitting the two accounts against each other.

“But he testified under oath and I do believe that he’s an individual of integrity who would not deliberately lie under oath”, Collins told CNN.

The Russia issue has cast a shadow over the early months of Trump’s presidency. “What’s most important is that investigators in the Senate and at the Department of Justice get all the facts and find the truth”, Murphy’s statement read.

Kasowitz attacked Comey after his testimony for leaking what he called “privileged communications” to the media.

Kasowitz plans to file a complaint early next week about Comey’s disclosure of conversations with the president, a person close to the legal team said on Friday.

Trump’s private lawyer to file leak complaint against Comey with DOJ’s Inspector General & Senate Judiciary Cmte.

And Trump might comment further in a scheduled Rose Garden 2:45 p.m. news conference with the president of Romania, who is visiting the White House and participating in a bilateral meeting.