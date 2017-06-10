Some opposition Democrats say Trump’s requests to Comey to drop the Flynn probe amounts to obstruction of justice, an impeachable offense similar to that leading to the 1974 resignation of former President Richard Nixon.

When asked if there was facts that would make the Attorney General, Jefferson Sessions, involvement in the Russian investigation “problematic”, Comey said he couldn’t discuss the issue in public, suggesting for the first time that an investigation was potentially open.

Responding to Comey’s testimony Thursday, Trump’s lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, called Comey a “leaker” who made “unauthorized disclosures to the press of privileged communications with the President”. Ms. Winner, a self-entitled millennial who possibly put our national security in jeopardy, allegedly chose to abuse her position as a national security contractor.

Even as Comey chronicled his disturbing encounters with Trump, he also affirmed some important strands of the White House narrative.

The last part is presumably in reference to Comey’s confirmation that he asked a friend to leak his memos on his meetings with Trump in hopes that it would prompt the appointment of a special counsel. But a day after the closely watched hearing, Trump struck back with an early morning tweet: “Wow, Comey is a leaker”.

Comey is scheduled to testify publicly today before a Senate panel about his relationship with President Trump, who recently fired him.

However, Trump said Comey’s testimony proved there was “no collusion, no obstruction” on his part.

The House intelligence committee sent a letter Friday asking White House counsel Don McGahn whether any tape recordings or memos of Comey’s conversations with the president exist now or had existed in the past.

The senator started his questioning of Comey by walking through the timeline of the FBI’s investigation of Hillary Clinton’s emails, which Comey confirmed was closed in July, and then asked how the FBI could have concluded that matter while the investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election was ongoing.

In 2008, the federal appeals court in St. Louis upheld a longer prison term after a judge determined that a defendant had obstructed justice when he told someone “I hope and pray to God you did not say anything about a weapon”. Comey said the attorney general’s directive to use that language “concerned me”.

Voters are nearly evenly divided over whether the questions raised about Comey’s firing are due mostly to concern that the law may have been broken or are just partisan politics. The senators are happily looking under the spotlight of Comey’s memos about his meetings with Trump because it’s easier than digging around in the dark of the disappointing collusion inquiry. The House intelligence committee is seeking any tapes of the conversations.

“But he testified under oath and I do believe that he’s an individual of integrity who would not deliberately lie under oath”, Collins told CNN.

“I think it’s hard to reconcile, in one case you reach a complete conclusion, and on the other side you have not”, McCain said.

But at least one committee source said they were confident, after listening to Comey’s testimony, that they would find a way to get Comey’s memos and work side-by-side with Mueller’s probe.

Trump’s outside counsel for the Russian Federation probe rebutted some of Comey’s statements and highlighted others that he saw as reflecting positively on the White House.