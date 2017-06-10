“No collusion, no obstruction, he’s a leaker”, he said. Although Comey was under oath during his public hearing, the latest statement released by the Department Of Justice (DOJ) contradicts his testimony.

“One hundred percent”, Trump said when asked about his willingness to deliver sworn testimony, CNN reported Trump, as saying during a Rose Garden news conference.

Democrats were eager to spread a succinct, biting message Thursday as Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee, and party stalwarts thought possible obstruction could have far-reaching political consequences for the president and Republican Party. He testified that Trump told him at a February 14 Oval Office meeting, “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go”. “I’m not hinting anything”. I hope you can let this go, ‘ Comey wrote in a memo shortly after leaving the president. Comey said Friday that he gave the friend – later identified as Daniel Richman, a longtime Comey confidante and Columbia University professor – the information after Trump tweeted that he may have tapes of his conversations with the fired Federal Bureau of Investigation director.

Standing with Iohannis, a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation partner, Trump at last confirmed his commitment to the alliance’s mutual defense pact, Article 5, uttering words he deliberately did not say when he spoke at NATO’s gathering in Belgium last month.

His personal attorney, Marc Kasowitz, will file a complaint with the Department of Justice’s inspector general and the Senate judiciary committee over Comey’s revelation in a hearing Thursday that he had a friend give one of his unclassified memos to The New York Times, a source close to the president’s outside legal team told NBC News Friday.

“WOW, Comey is a leaker!”

It was not immediately clear how Mr Trump’s sharp condemnation might affect U.S. cooperation with Qatar, which hosts some 10,000 United States troops and a major USA air base that serves as a staging ground for operations in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. Trump’s defense, from both his lawyer and fellow Republicans, amounted to making him out to be some kind of Greek-letter organization pledge, who was “naive” but also crushing on a dictator like, so hard. “No plausible case. We must distinguish crimes from” political “sins”.

Later, Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr, went on a Twitter rampage to defend his father and referred to the testimony as a joke.

On the other hand, we see Donald J. Trump, who, if we’re being very charitable, can be described as having earned a reputation for fighting a losing battle against the truth.

But the self-imposed silence didn’t last.

Trump stopped short of saying that Comey lied under oath at the hearing, which occurred a month after Trump fired him on May 9.

“Those were lies, plain and simple”.

Comey’s testimony underscored the discord that had soured their relationship.

Comey made the prediction as he testified Trump has encouraged him to drop an FBI investigation into Michael Flynn, Trump’s former National Security Adviser.

“It didn’t dawn on me originally that there might be corroboration for our conversation”, Comey said.

But he left aside scathing testimony by Comey, who was sacked in early May, that Trump had tried to derail a probe into his onetime national security advisor – at best, a political miscalculation by a tradition-shredding president, and at worst, a criminal obstruction of justice.

Former FBI director James Comey speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee. She called Comey an “honorable individual”.

“I found him to be credible, candid and thorough“, Collins said of Comey on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”.

On the witness’s claim that Mr Trump asked him over dinner for his loyalty, Mr Kasowitz said: “The President never told Mr Comey ‘I need loyalty, I expect loyalty, ‘ in form or substance”.