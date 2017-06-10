Trump lawyer rejects Comey testimony, suggests prosecution

Mr Trump’s lawyer Marc Kasowitz did not immediately respond to a Reuters query about whether Mr Comey’s testimony would support an obstruction case.

Overall, the former Federal Bureau of Investigation chief was careful and damning with his words.

Comey wouldn’t answer the question of whether he believed Trump committed obstruction of justice by attempting to shut down parts of the investigation. Former FBI Director Robert Mueller is heading an independent probe into the Russian affair.

Seasoned and direct, Comey delivered testimony that resonated with the broad-based impression of President Donald Trump as truth-challenged and heedless.

On May 12, Trump tweeted that Comey “better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversations”.

“Comey put his credibility on the line today and he did it in a very public way”, he said.

The next month, after a counterterrorism briefing, Comey testified that Trump asked him to stay for a one-on-one conversation.

“The nature of the person”, he replied in part. Trump also disputes Comey’s account of a conversation about the investigation into former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn. Comey is testifying that he gave Trump no such assurance.

“It is unnecessary to show – and irrelevant, in fact – whether the endeavouring to obstruct an investigation was successful or not”. He later added, “that’s Bob Mueller’s job to sort that out”.

“In the court of public opinion, this is probably not good for the president”, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of SC said afterward. “It doesn’t come off looking good”. “A dinner was arranged, I think he asked for the dinner”.

Trump, through his personal lawyer, wasted no time in declaring Comey to have lied about the demand for loyalty and the request to drop the Flynn investigation. Investigators and the public will have to decide whether they believe Trump, who lies all the time, or Comey, who has a flair for the dramatic but also the bearing of an oversized Boy Scout.

Democrats pounced on Thursday after hearing Comey’s suggestive language about “facts that I can’t discuss in an open setting”.

“Yes”, Comey said. “Because I’ve seen the president say so”. “I expect loyalty.” Comey said an awkward silence followed. “I took it as a very disturbing thing, very concerning”, Comey told the committee. Richard Burr of North Carolina told Comey during his opening remarks.

He said his one goal as president is to “fight for the American people and to fight for America and America first”.

He urged the audience to help send more Republicans to Congress in next year’s midterm elections, noting the GOP has just a two-vote edge in the Senate and a slim advantage in the House.

What I worry about going into 2018 is, we’re in far worse shape right now in having a credible official who can call out Russian meddling in our elections. His campaign and his White House were.

How do we read what Director Comey is saying here about the former attorney general, Loretta Lynch? While the hearing was still under way, Trump spoke at a conference of evangelical Christians at a Washington hotel.

“You would think a guy like Comey” would know the difference between “hoping and telling”, Donald Trump Jr. said in a Tweet.

An advertisement appearing on cable networks yesterday morning, paid for by the pro-Trump political action committee called Great America Alliance, questioned Mr Comey’s ethics and competence, and concluded that he was “just another DC insider”.

“Lordy, I hope there are tapes”, Comey remarked at one point, suggesting such evidence would back up his account over any claims from the president. Even Comey’s boss, the attorney general, was kicked out.

But Comey later said he took the president’s assertion as akin to a command.