Trump legal team to file complaint over Comey memos, source says

Former Director of Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) James Comey said Thursday that he was confused over the circumstances under which he was sacked. Comey also admitted using wording provided by former Attorney General Loretta Lynch in referring to an FBI probe into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server as a “matter” and not an “investigation”.

After his dismissal, Comey testified to the Senate Intelligence Committee, he told a friend about his memos and asked him to leak the information about them to reporters.

Trump then went on to be equally confusing about whether or not his conversations with Comey had been recorded … and to turn up the burners on a new Middle East war.

The president’s critics said Comey’s claims that Trump asked him about dropping the Russian Federation investigation could amount to obstruction of justice. “Yesterday showed no collusion, no obstruction”.

News said Trump lawyer Marc Kasowitz will file a complaint with the Justice Department and the Senate Judiciary Committee.

But Comey’s testimony about the President has darkened clouds hanging over the White House.

Speaking at the White House, he denied having asked for Mr Comey’s loyalty or for an inquiry into a former White House aide to be dropped.

President Trump said Friday he would be willing to testify under oath about his interactions with former FBI Director James Comey, whom he fired in May.

While under oath, the former FBI director accused the White House of lying, the president of asking for his loyalty, pressuring him to drop an investigation and firing him because of the Russian Federation probe.

“I didn’t say that”, Trump answered.

Trump was appearing in a Rose Garden press conference along with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis. “People have habits; to lie is one of Donald Trump’s“. He told reporters that he would tell them that “maybe sometime in the very near future”. The friend was later identified as Daniel Richman, a professor at Columbia Law School.

The president tweeted Friday: “Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker!”

He said that the administration “chose to defame me and more importantly the Federal Bureau of Investigation by saying that the organisation was in disarray, that it was poorly led”.