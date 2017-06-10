The papers report that Theresa May is clinging on to her job as Prime Minister after the general election resulted in a hung parliament.

To form a functioning government, the Prime Minister is expected to rely on the support of the Democratic Unionist Party, an ideologically similar right-wing faction from Northern Ireland, which secured 10 of the 18 parliamentary seats representing that region in the British Parliament. A spokesman for her office said she would go to Buckingham Palace to ask Queen Elizabeth for permission to form a government – a formality under the British system.

May said she could rely in parliament on the support of her “friends” in Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party after her governing Conservatives failed to emerge as clear winners.

“The government I lead will put fairness and opportunity at the heart of everything I do, so that we will fulfill the promise of Brexit together”, May said, adding that “what the country needs more than ever is certainty”.

European Union leaders expressed fears that May’s shock loss of her majority would delay the Brexit talks, due to begin on 19 June, and so raise the risk of negotiations failing.

Rather than resign, May clung to the hope that her Conservatives might still be able to govern by making deals with another party or group of parties.

Jeremy Corbyn cemented the Left’s grip on Labour last night as he claimed the party had effectively “won” the election.

Last Saturday, three assailants mowed down pedestrians and launched a stabbing rampage around London Bridge, killing eight people before being shot dead by police.

Bohuslav Sobotka said that too much time had already been wasted.

Jeremy Corbyn’s future as Labour leader is secure after his extraordinary election success. “The FTSE 100 is cushioned, the FTSE 250 is a lot less cushioned by overseas currency exposure, so that should be reflected in the performance today and weeks ahead”, said Stewart Richardson, chief investment officer at RMG Wealth Management in London.

Theresa May’s electoral humiliation has raised hopes among pro-Europeans that she will be forced to abandon her plan for a “hard Brexit”, or that the process of leaving the European Union will grind to halt completely. But the result is more uncertainty.

The Conservatives have won 44 per cent of the vote, Labour 41 per cent, the Liberal Democrats 8 per cent, UKIP 2 per cent and the Greens 2 per cent.

Heidi Allen, who has just been re-elected to represent South Cambridgeshire, said the PM was “not the leader [the Conservatives] need” and gave her just six months before she would have to quit.

“I think the Conservative party as a whole is reluctant to get rid of Theresa May now because it would mean a leadership election, it would mean stalling on Brexit talks”, Menon said. One of the positives in this election was the surge in the number of young people voting, which benefited Labour.

That move helped him in the wake of the recent major terrorist attacks in Manchester and London.

The campaign had played out differently in Scotland, the main faultline being the SNP’s drive for a second referendum on independence from Britain, having lost a previous plebiscite in 2014.