Trump may block Comey testimony before Senate

Several reports suggest James Comey, the former FBI Director, will publicly testify before a Senate committee that President Trump put him under enormous pressure to discontinue the FBI investigation into Trump’s former national security adviser Mike Flynn’s ties to Moscow.

Last month, the New York Times reported that Comey wrote a February memo alleging Trump asked him to shut down the FBI investigation into Flynn’s ties to Russian Federation.

At the public hearing, Comey is expected to answer questions that may put pressure on the embattled Trump administration, including describing the conversations Comey had with Trump regarding Russia’s interference in the 2016 United States presidential election.

“The president will make that decision”, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Thursday when asked if Trump would try to block Comey’s testimony. Warner says, however, that Robert Mueller, who was appointed special counsel in the FBI’s investigation into Russian election meddling and the Trump campaign, will have to first agree whether that Comey can look at those memos, or whether the committee can look at those memos.

Coming to the Russian Federation probe itself, this is not a monolithic probe but four separate US Congress-led committees chasing the the same question marks – did Russian Federation meddle in the US election 2016 and did this happen in collusion with Donald Trump’s campaign?

Legal experts said Trump would face an uphill climb if he asserted executive privilege to stop Comey from testifying before the congressional committee.

The New York Times reported late Friday, citing unnamed administration officials, that Trump is unlikely to attempt to muzzle Comey.

“Does Mr. Comey agree that that is what was said?”

The POTUS is still looking for a new Federal Bureau of Investigation director more than three weeks after he fired James Comey.

The White House has left open the question of whether Trump would intercede in order to scuttle Comey’s testimony.

Comey plans to testify that Trump asked him to shut down an investigation of fired national security advisor Flynn.

At meetings with top officials for various government departments this spring, Uttam Dhillon, a White House lawyer, told agencies not to cooperate with such requests from Democrats, according to Republican sources inside and outside the administration. Trump himself has been dogged by questions about any business dealings with Russia – he says he has none – as well as reports of a Russian dossier of damaging personal information.

“In the context of a criminal investigation, executive privilege has to give way”, said Saikrishna Prakash, who lectures on constitutional law and the separation of powers at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview that he did not have any relationship with Flynn and only spoke briefly with Flynn when he sat next to him at a 2015 dinner for Russian TV network RT. Unlike Trump’s Paris climate deal pullout which will take all the way up till 2020 to unravel, Comey is happening in real time. “He’s been asked by Congress to testify and I think he should testify, in front of Congress and that way the public is aware of what is going on”.

One of these notes, allegedly written by Comey, was recently leaked and it appears to reveal Trump directly asking Comey to kill the Flynn investigation. “Mr. Comey’s testimony may shed light on government misconduct”.