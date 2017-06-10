After apparently showing support for the moves against Qatar in tweets sent on Tuesday, Trump on Wednesday called Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamin bin Hamad Al Thani and later UAE’s Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to calm the situation.

Qatar’s relations with Iran also became the catalyst for the country’s isolation in the region, as Iran is one of key enemies of Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain released a joint statement listing 59 entities and individuals, including members of Qatar s royal family as involved in “terrorist” activities.

In a preliminary report published late on Wednesday, the investigators did not say who they held responsible for the hack but said that both Britain and the United States were helping with their inquiry.

But in some of the strongest comments yet, Bahrain’s foreign minister, Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, reportedly told the Saudi newspaper Mecca he doubted whether Qatar would change its behaviour. Qatar has rejected the charge as “unjustified” and “baseless”.

The UAE announced Wednesday that “expressing sympathy, inclination or favoritism toward Qatar” is punishable by three to 15 years in prison, alongside a minimum fine of 500,000 dirhams, about $136,000.

Sheikh Hamad took over as Qatar’s emir in 1995 and expanded his nation’s presence on the worldwide scene through negotiating hostage releases, briefly flirting with diplomatic ties to Israel, hosting a Taliban office and creating Al-Jazeera. While Trump was quick to claim credit for Saudi’s isolation of Qatar with hopes that such a move would become “the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism”, the USA taking Saudi’s side in the brewing Qatar-Saudi conflict could potentially cut the Pentagon off using its Qatari military base to actually “end the horror of terrorism” by carrying out devastating airstrikes against terrorist groups in the region.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said Gulf states could resolve the row with Qatar among themselves without outside help.

Federal Bureau of Investigation experts visited Qatar in late May to analyse an alleged cyber breach that saw the hackers place the fake story with Qatar’s state news agency, the USA broadcaster said. His remarks came at a time when several countries, including Turkey and Iran, increased their efforts to introduce a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and others cut diplomatic ties with Qatar on Monday, partly over the tiny Gulf monarchy’s alleged support for Islamist groups such as the Brotherhood.

It’s not clear whether the United States has tracked the hackers in the Qatar incident to Russian criminal organizations or to the Russian security services blamed for the USA election hacks.

Chad, a predominantly Muslim country, joins the West African nations of Senegal and Mauritania, which have also recalled their ambassadors from Qatar.

However, he had earlier claimed credit for the pressure placed on Qatar saying his recent visit to Saudi Arabia was “already paying off”.

Both Qatar and the US sought to show the rift wasn’t affecting military cooperation.

Addressing reporters in Doha on Thursday, Sheikh Mohammed said Qatar had been isolated “because we are successful and progressive”. The Arab countries aren’t just recalling diplomats; they’re also closing airspace to Qatar and restricting access by sea.

“This is not about regime change – this is about change of policy, change of approach”, Gargash told AFP news agency in Dubai. This dispute is threatening the stability of the entire region.