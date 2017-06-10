Trump offers to help resolve rift between Qatar, Gulf nations

Whenever such spats erupted in the past, the United States tried to mediate.

The sudden isolation has spurred Qatar to hold talks with Turkey, Iran and others to secure food and water supplies, said a Qatari official. On Wednesday, Mauritania became the latest country to cut diplomatic relations, with a statement from the Foreign Ministry accusing Qatar of having connections to terrorist organizations.

Sheikh Mohammed said the blockade of Qatar broke global law and described the severing of land, air and sea links to his country as “collective punishment”. “This dispute is threatening the stability of the entire region”, Sheikh Mohammed told reporters in Doha.

Armed Qatari gunboats patrolled the corniche of the capital Doha on Friday.

Standard & Poor’s said Wednesday it has lowered its long-term rating on Qatar one notch to AA-, its fourth-highest level.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel says a “Trumpization” of interactions in the already crisis-shaken Middle East region was extremely unsafe. Saudi Arabia revoked Qatar Airways license to fly over or land in Saudi Arabia.

Analysts said Trump’s public support for Saudi Arabia has emboldened the regime to adopt a more hawkish regional diplomacy. Trump initially responded by tweeting his support for moves against Qatar, even as his State Department and Defense Department sought to remain neutral. The riyal currency has tumbled and the cost of insuring Qatari debt against default has risen.

“Our position on countering terrorism is stronger than numerous signatories of the joint statement – a fact that has been conveniently ignored by the authors”. Analysts have raised the prospect of a palace coup in Qatar, a hereditary monarchy ruled by the Al Thani family that has a history of such changes in leadership.

Throughout their primordial and somewhat mystical past, the Arabs, who boast of their shared lineage and fraternal bonds, have fought the bitterest of battles so far.

Among the individuals named is Youssef al-Qaradawi, an Egyptian-born cleric considered a spiritual leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, a Sunni Islamist group.

FIFA, now sponsored by Qatar Airways, declined to comment except to say: “FIFA is in regular contact with the Qatar 2022 local organizing committee and the supreme committee for delivery and legacy handling matters relating to the 2022 FIFA World Cup”.

“The initial financial market reaction has been relatively manageable”, it said in a report. Around 90 Turkish soldiers are now at the base, it said.

One official in Doha, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there were enough grain supplies to last four weeks and that the government also had large strategic food reserves.

“It is under control”.

The measures come after several countries, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain cut ties with Qatar on Monday over its support for terrorism.

The White House seemed to take a different tone after Trump spoke by telephone with Saudi Arabia’s ruler, King Salman.

Would-be mediators, including Trump and Kuwait’s ruling emir, have struggled to ease the crisis.

Trump’s comments were made despite the fact that Qatar is home to the largest United States military base in the Middle East, with at least 8,000 U.S. personnel based in the country.

“We are in talks with Turkey and Iran and other countries”, the official said on condition of anonymity.

The Qatari riyal fell to an 11-year low against the US dollar in the spot market.

“And we hope that our brother Qatar will now take the right steps in order to end this crisis”.

“A deep conflict between neighbors is actually the last thing we need”, Gabriel warned.