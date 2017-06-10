Trump Outside Counsel Takes on Comey, Fields No Questions

The bigger story, Nicole touched on it there, the assumption of the critics of the president, of his pursuers, you might say, is that somewhere along the line in the past year is the president had something to do with colluding with the Russians, to feeding their desire to affect the election in some way. Trump later contradicted his own staff and acknowledged on May 11 that he fired Comey because of the Russian Federation probe. “I was sacked in some way to change, or the endeavor was to change, the way the Russian Federation investigation was being conducted”.

As CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported, Comey described a meeting with President Trump in which Comey said he asked the FBI director to drop an investigation of former NSA director Michael Flynn.

The president spoke about his faith initiatives, quoted from the Book of Isaiah, and said, “The forgotten men and women will never ever be forgotten again”. “I didn’t obey that, but that’s the way I took it”. I replied, “You will always get honesty from me.’ He paused, and then said, “That is what I want, honest loyalty”. He is a good guy.

Kasowitz also denied Comey’s statement under oath that Trump asked him for total loyalty during a private dinner at the White House, although he said the President is “entitled to expect loyalty from those serving in his administration”.

“He never said it in form and he never said it in substance”, Kasowitz said.

“In this tale, the President knows how much power he possesses and dangles it before those who serve him”.

He said it is also “overwhelmingly clear” that there “have been and continue to be those in government who are actively attempting to undermine this administration with selective and illegal leaks of classified information and privileged communications”. Kasowitz added that “we will leave it the appropriate authorities” to determine whether Comey’s leak “should be investigated along with all those others being investigated”. He strongly suggested that federal authorities investigate Comey’s leaks, although the memo that Comey gave to a friend was not classified and was turned over after he was sacked.

In his opening statement, Comey somberly accused the Trump administration of spreading “lies, plain and simple” in the aftermath of his abrupt ouster, declaring that the administration “chose to defame me and, more importantly, the FBI” by claiming the bureau was in disorder.

“I woke up in the middle of the night on Monday night, because it didn’t dawn on me originally, that there might be corroboration for our conversation, there might be a tape”, Comey said.

He said that while he found the exchange disturbing, “that’s a conclusion I’m sure the special counsel will work towards, to try and understand what the intention was there, and whether that’s an offense”. “That is a very big deal”.

Specifically, Wallace was struck by the fact that Comey repeatedly said that Trump is a liar.

“Now, after hearing Mr. Comey’s testimony today, America is stunned”. Mr Trump may not have been scheming, but his efforts to draw a pledge of loyalty from his FBI director, his pleading for him to go easy on his former national security adviser and his repeated requests for assurances that he, personally, was not under investigation were ham-handed at best.

Comey revealed that he had expressed his concerns about Trump to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Because our president is a teenage girl, he tweets that Comey better hope the conversations between the president and him weren’t taped.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2017.

Stocks were little changed as Comey’s testimony kicked off, as investors continued to see as unlikely that Comey’s testimony would lead to an end to Trump’s presidency.

As noted above, that’s not exactly what Mr Comey said – but it’s close enough for the White House, it seems.