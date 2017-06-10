Trump’s first press conference since Comey hearing

“I am not hinting at anything”.

When asked how he thought the meeting would go, Iohannis said: “Certainly [it] will go very well and I am convinced that we will address important points on our agenda”. He added: “I really want to have a very good first contact with President Trump”.

The noncommittal response leaves the door open to White House tapes, something that legal experts say would fall within the purview of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s 2016 election meddling and the Trump campaign’s potential role.

Kasowitz quickly endorsed Comey’s acknowledgment of Trump’s statement that he had told the president three times he was not a target of any FBI investigation, and he said Trump felt vindicated. “You’re going to be very disappointed when you hear the answer, don’t worry”. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) was asked whether Trump should be more forthcoming with the American public after calling Comey a liar on Twitter.

The leaders will face the White House press corps at a news conference in the Rose Garden after their talks.

Trump’s claim of vindication from Comey’s testimony is groundless.

Iohannis says he’s honored to be at the White House.

Trump said Friday that he was “committing the United States to Article 5”.

In his short burst Friday, Trump summarized his private attorney Marc Kasowitz’s reaction Thursday to Comey’s testimony about the president.

In subsequent days and weeks, the White House has attempted to downplay the controversy, saying the president’s attendance at NATO headquarters itself symbolized his commitment to the mutual defense treaty.

The former Federal Bureau of Investigation director said Trump’s private comments urging him to drop the probe into former national security adviser Michael Flynn led him to tell his Justice Department colleagues they needed to be careful.

Comey testified he had nine one-on-one conversations with Trump – and detailed each in memos just after they met for fear that the president would subsequently lie about their interactions.

The President last formally took questions on May 18, when he held a bilateral news conference – similar to the one that will happen Friday – with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos.