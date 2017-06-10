Trump’s Lawyer Fires Back After Comey Testimony

Proving how hard it is to stand up to power, even if you’re the 6-foot-8 director of the FBI, Comey replied that maybe if he was stronger he would have, but he was too “stunned”.

“When I learned that I had been fired, for that reason I immediately came home as a private citizen”, Comey testified. He said the administration’s explanations for letting him go, that the Federal Bureau of Investigation was in disarray, “were lies, plain and simple”. “We will leave it [to] the appropriate authorities to determine whether this leaks [sic] should be investigated along with all those others being investigated”.

Kasowitz will give a statement following Comey’s testimony. It’s called US v. Collin McDonald and was first pointed out by New York Times reporter Adam Liptak.

In fact, Comey’s timeline appears to be correct.

And in the quote of the day, he expressed hope that Trump had indeed taped their Oval Office conversation about Mr. Flynn, suggesting it would bear out Comey’s version.

“I would draw a distinction between the kinds of things that presidents do in pushing the bounds of their constitutional powers toward a policy end and pushing the envelope of presidential power in the realm of a criminal investigation”, says Barbara Perry, director of presidential studies at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center. The Times ran a story about the memo contents later that day.

Experts told Business Insider on Wednesday that Comey’s written remarks for testimony, published on the committee’s website, “absolutely bolster the case for obstruction of justice”. Trump didn’t send out a single tweet.

Trump’s elder son was active on Twitter, however, defending his dad.

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace’s overwhelming verdict on former FBI Director James Comey’s congressional testimony: It wasn’t good for President Trump’s political reputation. “Knowing my father for 39 years, when he “orders or tells” you to do something there is no ambiguity, you will know exactly what he means”.

Trump spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders disputed that remark during a briefing at the White House, saying “I can definitely say the president’s not a liar”.

She said the president spent much of the morning in meetings with his national security team, although a person close to his legal team said Trump planned to watch at least part of the Comey hearing with his attorney.

Two hours into Comey’s testimony, Trump had yet to respond, though he was scheduled to speak at an event in Washington. She did take issue, though, with Comey’s claim that Trump is less than honest. “So that’s why I understood him to be saying he wanted me to drop any investigation connected to Flynn’s account of his conversations with the Russians”. “It’s frankly insulting that the question would be asked”. He made no direct reference to the Comey hearing in his speech, though he did liken himself to people of faith who feel persecuted by the government.

“Do you ever wonder why, of all the things in this investigation, the only thing that’s never been leaked is the fact that the president was not personally under investigation, despite the fact that both Democrats and Republicans and the leadership of Congress knew that and have known that for weeks?”

“The president’s new at this”, Speaker Ryan told reporters Thursday. “He’s new at government”. “So he probably wasn’t steeped in the long-running protocols that establish the relationships”. But Comey did not offer such a conclusion, and was not expected to. This investigation must be independent and led exclusively by the facts, wherever they may lead.