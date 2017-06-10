Trump’s legal team to file complaint on Comey

President Donald Trump has welcomed Romanian President Klaus Iohannis to the White House for talks.

Trump dodged questions at a news conference about whether, as he’s hinted, the conversations with Comey were taped.

He asserted that nothing in Comey’s testimony to the Senate pointed to collusion with Russian Federation or obstruction of justice.

Nothing Comey said yesterday suggests Trump is guilty of directly obstructing the FBI investigation.

The president claimed Comey’s testimony on Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee mostly vindicated his previous claims about their interactions.

Trump was addressing reporters for the first time since Thursday’s explosive testimony in which Comey branded the president a liar, and said he was sacked over his handling of the Federal Bureau of Investigation probe into Russian election meddling.

“I think Mr. Comey had publicly always presented himself as somebody who does things by the book, and I think it’s pretty hard to argue that leaking something to the New York Times through an intermediary so you don’t leave any fingerprints on it is what most people would consider by the book”, Pollack said.

“And there would be nothing wrong if I did say it according to everybody that I read today, but I did not say that”. He said his concern that Trump would lie about their meetings was why he detailed their encounters in writing.

Trump said later Friday he was willing to testify under oath about his conversations with Comey. The House intelligence committee is seeking any tapes of the conversations.

Comey also said that he believed the president had fired him because of the Russian Federation probe, told “lies” about his record at the bureau and sought to redirect the probe away from former national security adviser Michael Flynn. But he added: “Again, I take the president’s words”. I mean this is the president of the United States with me alone saying ‘I hope this.’ I took it as this is what he wants me to do.

At the same hearing in which Comey admitted engineering a leak, he said the “importance of aggressively pursuing leaks of classified information” was “a goal I share”.

Some Republican senators pressed Comey on the Flynn issue, and Comey acknowledged there were no other requests from the White House to drop the investigation.

Trump’s lawyer, his supporters and even the president himself have hammered Comey for his admission.

The committee has issued subpoenas for “testimony, personal documents, and business records” to both Flynn and Michael Cohen, one of Trump’s personal attorneys.

“How do you gain that back once it is lost, credibility?”

“To me, the guy who oversaw the most leak investigations and prosecutions of any administration in American history decides to become a leaker when it suits his own interests?” said defense attorney Edward MacMahon Jr., who represented a former Central Intelligence Agency officer convicted in a leak case.

For the moment, Republicans appear to be sticking with the president.

Trump’s legal team will file a complaint early next week with the Justice Department’s inspector general.

Republican Representative Peter King of NY told VOA that, overall, Trump emerged relatively unscathed from the Comey hearing. “I think it’s abhorrent conduct”, said Shannen Coffin, a former Justice Department official and counsel to Vice President Richard Cheney.

Burr asked Comey about that Thursday.

The general concern is that the Senate committee could potentially make the special counsel investigation more hard, by requesting evidence or interviews from people who may be key witnesses for Mueller.

“We’re under siege … but we will come out bigger and better and stronger than ever”, he said.