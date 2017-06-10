Trump’s Personal Attorney Denies Comey Allegations, Says Comments Vindicate President

“The circumstances: I was alone with the president of the United States, or the president-elect, soon-to-be-president”.

Comey also bluntly accused the White House of spreading “lies, plain and simple”.

The truth is more complex.

They also disputed Comey’s assertion that Trump asked the Federal Bureau of Investigation director for a pledge of personal loyalty to the president. Wittes says he did not speak to the Times at Comey’s behest, but Wittes’ description of the March 27 lunch made it clear that Comey had concerns about Trump in real time, and not just in the wake of his firing. By Comey’s account, Trump asked him to help “lift the cloud”.

Kasowitz also maintained that the testimony made clear that Trump “never, in form or substance, directed or suggested that Mr. Comey stop investigating anyone”.

In his testimony, Mr Comey jumped to the heart of the political controversy around his firing and discussed if the president interfered in the bureau’s Russian Federation investigation. But Trump showed no interest.

Comey said he told a “close friend” of his, a professor at Columbia law school, to share the “content” of his memo about the February 14 conversation with the President, in which Mr. Trump asked him to let the Flynn investigation go. Astonished and deeply disturbed, he carefully memorialized the president’s words in a contemporaneous memo, discussed them with equally astonished senior officials in the intelligence and law enforcement community, and tried to shield his underlings from them – lest they exercise a chilling effect on the ongoing investigation of possible criminal wrongdoing on the part of the recently departed National Security Advisor.

“This was a devastating day for the Trump White House, and when the history of the Trump presidency is written, this will be seen as a key moment”, said Peter H. Wehner, who was White House adviser to President George W. Bush. Barring new evidence, it arguably does not.

Comey’s testimony further suggested that there remain numerous questions for members of the administration to answer.

“I was sacked in some way to change, or the endeavour was to change, the way the Russian Federation investigation was being conducted”, he told lawmakers at the Congressional hearing. But he has also suggested he doesn’t believe it, saying Russian Federation is a “ruse” and calling the investigation into the matter a “witch hunt”.

Comey said Trump was referring to the Flynn investigation and that he found the comment “a very disturbing thing, very troubling”.

Comey explained why he felt compelled to write detailed memos following his one-on-one meetings with the president, a practice he did not maintain during the three-and-a-half years he worked for Barack Obama. The subject matter: I was talking about matters than touch on the FBI’s core responsibility and that relate to the president/president-elect personally.

He told the Senate panel he took meticulous notes of each meeting or conversation he had with Mr Trump because “I was honestly concerned that he might lie about the nature of our meeting, and so I thought it really important to document”.

“Well, I’ll tell you about that maybe sometime in the very near future”, Trump said. With a few equivocal affirmations but generally more “perhaps”, and “could be”, the exact consequences of Comey’s testimony are still to be fully determined.

Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii fired back at Trump on Twitter Friday morning, saying the president appeared to be accusing Comey of a serious crime: lying to Congress.