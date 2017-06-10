Trump’s tweeted ‘covfefe’ becomes a NY vanity license plate

Words With Friends, the popular mobile games that closely resembles Scrabble, added President Donald Trump’s tweet typo “covfefe” to the game’s accepted vocabulary list.

A NY driver claimed the personalized license plate bearing the letters “COVFEFE” a little more than an hour after Trump tweeted the “word” from his Twitter account after midnight Wednesday, only to remove the tweet six hours later.

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) – President Donald Trump’s mysterious tweeted typo covfefe is coming soon to a license plate near you.

The state Department of Motor Vehicles confirmed the plate had been ordered at 1:17 a.m. Wednesday.

Hillary Clinton, speaking Wednesday at Codecon in California, joked that Trump’s recent apparent mis-tweet was actually a coded message to Russian Federation.

Along with NY, the plate was scooped up in California, Nebraska and ME, among other states.

