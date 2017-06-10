Trump says Comey lied, says he will ‘100%’ testify under oath

Mr Comey said it was not up to him but instead the independent special counsel in the Russian Federation probe, Mr Robert Mueller, to decide whether Mr Trump broke a law.

According to CNN, Mr Trump’s outside counsel Marc Kasowitz is planning to file a complaint against Mr Comey with the Justice Department Inspector General and the Senate Judiciary Committee.

President Donald Trump answers a question from the media, during a meeting with Romanian President Klaus Werner Iohannis, not shown, in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, June 9, 2017, in Washington.

Earlier, in a characteristic early morning tweet, Trump said, “Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication… and WOW, Comey is a leaker!”

Comey said that at a White House dinner January 27, Trump told him, “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty”.

Trump: 100 percent. I didn’t say under oath.

Mr Comey also told senators that he had leaked details of his memos about his conversations with Mr Trump to a friend, who passed them on to a reporter.

Trump also denied the former Federal Bureau of Investigation director’s testimony that the president had asked him to pledge his loyalty.

“Comey was thinking three steps ahead of the president by writing the memo and ensuring it couldn’t be labeled classified”, he said.

On Friday, Trump revived that controversy when he refused to answer a question from reporters in the Rose Garden about whether the tapes truly exist.

“No collusion, no obstruction”, Trump told the press conference, referencing allegations his campaign cooperated with the Russians and then tried to halt an investigation. The president added that he would be willing to speak to as much under oath.

He said he would also welcome news of tapes of his conversations with Trump, saying, “Lordy, I hope there are tapes”.

“I would be glad to tell him exactly what I told you”, Trump said.

“Who would do that?“.

Trump’s outside lawyer insisted Thursday that it was Comey who lied when he detailed conversations between himself and the President, raising the accusation that Comey committed perjury while testifying under oath. I mean, think of it.

He also claimed that he “hardly” knows Comey. “It doesn’t make sense”.

“I will tell you I didn’t say that“, Trump said.

Mr Comey maintains that as a private citizen, he saw no problem supplying some segments of his testimony in advance to the New York Times.