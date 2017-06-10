Trump says he would be willing to testify under oath

Trump has scheduled a joint news conference for Friday afternoon with visiting Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

“Jeff could add a lot of light to it as to why he recused himself”, said Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat and member of the Senate Intelligence Committee.”There’s one meeting we don’t know about, and people would like to know about it”.

Comey said Trump asked for his “loyalty”, too.

Sessions recused himself from “any existing or future investigations” regarding the 2016 presidential race in early March, after facing bipartisan pressure to step aside from the probe due to his involvement with the Trump campaign.

Obstruction of justice requires a prosecutor to prove President Trump had a corrupt intent to impede justice, said Jeffrey Rosen, president and CEO of the National Constitution Center.

Comey, Kasowitz added, “admitted that he unilaterally and surreptitiously made unauthorized disclosures to the press of privileged communications with the president”. Trump avoided directly responding to the explosive accusations, defiantly telling supporters at a religious event in the capital: “We are going to fight and win”.

Comey said Trump implied that life would be better for all concerned if he dropped the FBI’s probe into then National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, using words like “I hope you can let this go”.

Comey said he believed he was sacked over his handling of the Russian Federation investigation, which includes probing allegations that Trump’s campaign colluded with Moscow to tip the election to the real estate tycoon. “I was sacked in some way to change, or the endeavour was to change the way the Russian Federation investigation was being conducted”.

“I will tell you about it over a fairly short period of time“, he said.

Comey’s one-on-one dinner with Trump on January 27, in which the president asked for his loyalty, occurred just after the White House was briefed on the investigation of former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn.

After the release of Comey’s written statement Wednesday, Trump’s attorney, Marc Kasowitz, said the president felt “completely and totally vindicated”, but he denied that Trump had told Comey “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty”.

Trump’s personal lawyer Marc Kasowitz said the president “never told Mr Comey “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty” in form or substance”, rejecting a key allegation by the former Federal Bureau of Investigation director. Yet as we learned this week from a leaked document, Russian intelligence actors attempted previous year not just to get embarrassing information on Mr. Trump’s rival, Hillary Clinton, but also to gain access to USA election software and hardware.

Former FBI Director James Comey has laid bare months of White House distrust in highly anticipated testimony before Congress.

However, reporting shows that the tweet only came after a series of press reports documenting other private conversations Comey had with the president – presumably leaked by Comey.

Lawyers for President Trump shot down ex-FBI Director James Comey’s claim that a tweet from the commander-in-chief prompted him to leak a memo detailing a private conversation with Trump – and a close examination of a pre-tweet New York Times story may bolster their claim. He also said he took Trump’s comments about the Flynn probe “as a direction”.

Harvard Law School professor Mark Tushnet said onlookers should keep in mind that Comey knows much more than he can say. No, I didn’t say that. “And there’d be nothing wrong with it if I did say that, according to everybody that I read today, but I did not say that”. “So his statement is a big deal“, he said.

Comey did not make major new revelations about any links between Trump or his associates and Russian Federation, an issue that has dogged the president’s first months in office and distracted from his policy goals such as overhauling the United States healthcare system and making tax cuts.