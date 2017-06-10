Trump says is willing to testify under oath about Comey claims

“Yesterday showed no collusion, no obstruction”, Mr Trump said. Karl then asked if the president if he’s willing to “speak under oath to give your version of these events?”

TRUMP: 100 percent. I didn’t say…

“What’s most important is that investigators in the Senate and at the Department of Justice get all the facts and find the truth”, said Murphy, according to the Hill.

Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers and other critics say Comey’s clams that Trump leaned on him to somehow drop the Russian Federation investigation could amount to an obstruction of justice.

“I think that’s ultimately what will happen”, the Rhode Island Democrat told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

During the news conference on Friday, ABC News’ Jonathan Karl asked Trump to clarify his response to Comey’s testimony.

Comey authorized a Columbia Law School professor and friend to talk to a reporter with The New York Times and share the content of his memos-something he thought would lead to the appointment of a special counsel.

Comey said that a tweet from Trump threatening him with possible “tapes” about their conversations pushed him to have the contents of his memo released, saying he hoped it would force the appointment of a special counsel for the Russian Federation probe.

The committee also has sent a letter to Comey, asking for any notes or memoranda in his possession that would describe discussions he had with Trump.

“I took it as a very disturbing thing, very concerning”, Comey testified. Trump wrote at 6:10 a.m.

Trump also denied that he ever told Comey that he “hope [d]” he would drop an investigation into Trump’s former national security adviser Mike Flynn.

Comey prepared detailed personal memos after his conversations with the president.

President Donald Trump declined to say whether there are recorded conversations of his meetings with James Comey, the Federal Bureau of Investigation director he fired, telling reporters that he may reveal whether such tapes exist “in the very near future”.

The US President’s prolonged silence on social media following Comey’s public testimony was unusual, considening the Republican’s renowned verbosity on Twitter.

Asked directly if tapes of conversations with Comey exist, Trump said, “Well, I’ll tell you about that maybe sometime in the very near future”.