Trump says Obamacare in ‘death spiral,’ urges Congress to act

And his veering from his staff’s carefully laid out “infrastructure week” plans would only continue.

In his remarks, President Trump specifically called for upgrading the nation’s aging system of locks and dams-making him the first modern president to focus on this critical piece of the infrastructure puzzle.

During a campaign stop in Wilmington Ohio previous year, Trump said he would redirect billions of dollars in payments to the United Nations to combat climate change and “use that money to invest in America”, including replacing the double-decker bridge.

The White House has yet to detail specifics of the plan, but hopes to finance improvements using public-private partnerships.

Trump spoke about Obamacare’s failures at Cincinnati Municipal Lunken Airport with families who have had problems with his predecessor’s health care law.

Once Trump reached the venue for his infrastructure remarks, he again veered off script.

SCHAPER: Oh, thanks for having me. Business owners Dan and Mindy Withrow, parents of four children, said they have confidence that the president is going to accomplish his goal.

The president acknowledged three labor leaders present at his speech in Cincinnati, including Sean McGarvey, president of North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU), Eric Dean, president of the United Iron Workers and Terry O’Sullivan, president of the Laborers’ International Union of North America. “Bridges were so risky they couldn’t use them”, he said. “Remember ‘you can keep your doctor, you can keep your plan?’ Didn’t work out that way”. Every other country looks out for their interests.

The “House took an important first step to rescue Americans from this calamity” – it’s the Senate’s turn to act, he said.

“We are here to talk about rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure. They are just obstructionists, every single thing is obstruction”. “If I were in that party, I’d be doing positive things”. We’re just going to throw it up against the wall and see if it sticks. They want to see us all come together. I saw the crumbling infrastructure.

“We have 12,000 miles of inland waterways in the United States”. Chamber of Commerce said after the speech it supports Trump’s infrastructure push.

Trump also touted his recent foreign trip, including a stop in Saudi Arabia, which he said would bring new foreign investment in USA -produced military equipment.

Trump met with some people in Cincinnati opposed to Obamacare. But the hearing ultimately served as a prelude to Thursday’s long-awaited testimony by fired FBI Director James Comey. Presidents are under no obligation to answer questions during what are called “pool sprays”, and many, including Trump, often ignore shouted queries.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters aboard Air Force One that the president was “very focused on his agenda” in spite of the distractions.

‘They’ve had their lives completely upended by the disaster known as Obamacare, ‘ Trump proclaimed.

'They've had their lives completely upended by the disaster known as Obamacare, ' Trump proclaimed.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters aboard Air Force One that the president was "very focused on his agenda" in spite of the distractions.