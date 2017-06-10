Taking a few questions after the joint appearance, Donald Trump went beyond his earlier position of praising James Comey’s testimony for the few Trump-friendly statements it contained and offered a summary of the former Federal Bureau of Investigation director’s testimony that included things Comey never came close to saying.

During nearly three hours of statements Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Comey described himself as “stunned” by Trump’s “very disturbing” and “very concerning” behavior towards him.

Because of Trump’s disparaging comments about North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (and the EU) while he was on the campaign trail and then as President-elect, ever since he took office in late January, the Trump Administration has been working hard to reassure its North Atlantic Treaty Organisation allies of the U.S. commitment to European security. However, Trump has long criticized the coalition and has repeatedly called on other members to live up to their financial contributions to the USA -dominated security infrastructure in Europe.

“This is what we decided, President Trump and I, to make our partnership stronger, better, more enduring”.

“Yesterday showed no collusion, no obstruction”, Trump said in reference to the twin controversies dogging his administration – accusations his aides colluded with the Russian effort to tilt the vote, and that he sought to block the related Flynn probe.

“In my opinion, we have to be very clear, very simple, very straightforward if we talk about Russian Federation, and with Russian Federation”, he said. “You can’t just do what we’ve been doing in the past”, Trump said.

He also said that the future the future of Romania and the country’s relations with the United States is very bright. He also said Trump wanted him to back off on the FBI investigation of his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn. Trump took credit for the recent decision by Arab nations to cut off diplomatic ties with Qatar.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirate (UAE) and Egypt have cut off diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

“Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication”, Trump tweeted, “and WOW, Comey is a leaker!”

Bob Inglis, a Republican former congressman who voted to impeach Bill Clinton in 1998, suggested Trump might be in particularly hot water.

Trump also seized on Comey’s revelation that he had directed a friend to release memos he’d written documenting his conversations with the president to a reporter.

Trump’s private attorney, Marc Kasowitz, seized on Comey’s admission that he had orchestrated the public release of the information. A person close to Trump’s legal team has said a complaint would be filed with the Justice Department.

But Sen. Tom Cotton, an Arkansas Republican and ally of Trump in the Senate, argued Trump was just misunderstood.

“I found him to be credible, candid and thorough”, Collins said of Comey on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”. “Even folks who have been his critics don’t question his integrity, his commitment to the rule of law and his intelligence”, Warner said.