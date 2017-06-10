Trump slams Qatar for funding terror as Tillerson urges calm

“The time had come to call on Qatar to end its funding – they have to end that funding – and its extremist ideology in terms of funding”, Trump said. Turkey and Qatar have both provided support for the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt and backed rebels fighting to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Trump’s account that he was consulted before the Saudi-led move against Qatar contradicted the narrative offered by the State Department earlier in the week.

The sheikh’s remarks came as efforts intensified to resolve the feud pitting Saudi Arabia and allied Arab nations against Qatar.

Gargash said Qatar was still engaged in what he called media grand-standing over the rift: It had to make an iron-clad commitment to change its policies before talks could begin to resolve the crisis.

But Tillerson on Friday said the blockade was causing food shortages, the forced separation of families and children being pulled out of school.

“The blockade is hindering USA military actions in the region and the campaign against ISIS”, Tillerson said, though he declined to say how, even as he contradicted the Pentagon.

Tillerson also weighed in on behalf of Qatar, encouraging dialogue and cooperation between the states in the region.

Qatar Airways is working to reassure travelers and travel sellers that its long-distance worldwide flights are operating normally, despite the decision earlier this week by neighboring countries to sever diplomatic ties with the Gulf State of Qatar.

He said that while he was meeting with Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia last month and calling for them to unify against extremism, they had “pointed” at Qatar as a terrorism funder.

The closure of the tiny energy-rich kingdom’s sea, land and air borders with its neighbours has effectively left Qatar under siege. Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has made progress in halting financial support and expelling terrorists, the top USA diplomat said, “but he must do more and he must do it quickly”.

The U.S. relationship with Qatar has proved valuable for many years and should not be jettisoned carelessly now, particularly at the behest of Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

A map of Qatar is seen in this picture illustration June 5, 2017.

Trump’s tweets seem to have been issued in haste without consideration for USA ties to Qatar which is home to an important USA air base.

Qatar hosts the largest USA military base in the entire Middle East, housing 11,000 American troops. They issued the list hours after Qatar said it would not “surrender” and rejected any interference in its foreign policy.

Would-be mediators in the Gulf crisis, including US President Donald Trump and Kuwait’s ruling emir, have struggled to ease the situation.

In a sign of support for Doha, Turkey’s parliament on Wednesday approved an agreement to expand the number of troops deployed to a Turkish base in Qatar.

“The emir of Qatar has made progress in halting financial support and expelling terrorists from his country, but he must do more and he must do it more quickly”, the secretary said.