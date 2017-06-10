Trump speaks to Qatar Emir; offers to mediate Gulf crisis

“We believe these are unintended consequences”. Trump also appeared to suggest the decision to sever diplomatic relations with Qatar, home to a large USA military base, was understandable. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson have thoughts on the matter.

But Trump said the isolation of Qatar is not a long-term USA goal, expressing hope that the nation will “do more and do it faster” in cutting its financial ties supporting terror groups.

But at the Pentagon, Navy Captain Jeff Davis said only long-term military planning was affected. “The Defense Logistics Agency is certainly always looking at contingency plans if they’re needed, but for right now they’re OK”.

Less than two hours later, however, Trump struck a decidedly different tone, seeming to walk back Tillerson’s efforts while reigniting the issue.

“We call on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt to ease the blockade on Qatar”, Tillerson said, going on to note that the blockade was “hindering USA military actions in the region and the campaign against ISIS“.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain cut diplomatic ties and transportation links with Qatar on Monday. Libya, Yemen and the Maldives followed suit.

Notwithstanding Qatar’s denials, Western diplomats accuse Qatar’s government of allowing or even encouraging the funding of some Sunni extremists, such as al-Qaida’s branch in Syria.

In some of the strongest comments related to those efforts by a senior Gulf Arab official, Sheikh Khalid told the newspaper he doubted whether Qatar would change its behaviour. About 10,000 USA military personnel are stationed at the base about 20 miles outside Doha.

Since the beginning of the week, a coalition of Arab states has blockaded Qatar, encouraged by a series of tweets from Donald Trump.

In addition to the humanitarian and military effects, Tillerson said the blockade is affecting US and global companies’ abilities to operate in the region.

During his trip to Saudi Arabia last month, Trump said, several Arab nations spoke to him about confronting Qatar over its behavior. He said Qatar has historically supported groups that have “spanned the spectrum of political expression from activism to violence“.

The Turkish leader has urged Saudi Arabia, as “the largest and most powerful state in the Gulf”, to reduce tensions and lift sanctions.

Tillerson said the administration is working with its sparring allies to resolve this diplomatic crisis and that the US will support mediation efforts along with the emir of Kuwait. He says the elements of a resolution are available.

“I won’t name other countries but we are not done solving the problem, but we will solve that problem”, he said. Other U.S. officials have said Qatar has already taken some steps to reduce terror funding but that the steps are insufficient.