Trump suggests Iran bears some blame for attacks

Islamic State claimed have responsibility for Wednesday’s attack and threatened more against Iran’s majority Shi’ite population, seen by the hardline Sunni militants as heretics. Authorities said the death count had risen to 17 and scores were wounded.

The Daesh Takfiri terrorist group claimed responsibility for the near-simultaneous assaults.

Separately on Thursday, the Iranian Intelligence Ministry released the names of the five terrorists who were killed after carrying out the deadly attacks in Tehran.

Iranian security officials counter that it is their regional rival Saudi Arabia – a close USA ally – that is responsible for funding and spreading the extremism that underpins IS.

Police said five people were arrested around Khomeini’s shrine on suspicion of involvement, while the intelligence ministry said a third team had been stopped before the attacks started.

Last year, Iranian authorities said they foiled a plot by Sunni militants to bomb targets in Tehran and other cities during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Iranians, contacted by Reuters, said there was a heavy police presence, particularly in the capital’s busy squares.

It then added, “We underscore that states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote“.

“We grieve and pray for the innocent victims of the terrorist attacks in Iran, and for the Iranian people, who are going through such challenging times“, the statement said.

President Donald Trump in a statement suggested that Iran bears some culpability for attacks in its capital. Saudi-based charities and individuals have also been accused of financing Sunni extremist groups across the region over the past two decades. “Iranian people reject such US claims of friendship”, he added on Twitter.

He did not explicitly blame any country but the tweet appeared to refer to comments made by Saudi Arabia’s deputy crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman al-Saud, in May, saying that Riyadh would bring “the battle” for regional influence to Iran.

Claiming the attack, IS posted a video which showed what it claimed was footage from inside the parliament building.

Mohammad Javad Zarif in a tweet on Thursday called the comments on the attack in Tehran a day earlier “repugnant” and accused the USA of supporting terror. “My friends on Facebook, they felt sorry, but we saw on social media that some countries, especially Arab countries, were happy about it”. “They have been angry about Iran’s power in the region”.

The armed assailants, apparently dressed as women, attacked the parliament buildings on Wednesday morning equipped with assault rifles, handguns and suicide vests, killing security guards and ordinary people before taking hostages in the upper floors of the building.

In the attack at the mausoleum, one suicide bomber blew himself up while the second one was killed in a gunfight, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency. Khomeini led the 1979 Islamic Revolution that toppled the Western-backed shah to become Iran’s first supreme leader until his death in 1989.