Trump suggests Iran shares some blame for terror attacks

The country’s Supreme Leader said the attacks will add to the hatred that Iranians harbor toward the US and Saudi Arabia. Another group of attackers, including a second suicide bomber, struck former leader Ayatollah Khomeini’s shrine.

On the streets of the capital Thursday, Iranians said they remained suspicious that Saudi Arabia had a hand in the attack.

A boy is evacuated during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran.

The death toll from Wednesday’s incidents in Tehran grew to 17, while more than 40 others have been wounded.

President Hassan Rouhani said Iran’s message was that “terrorism is a global problem”, and he called for “regional and worldwide co-operation and unity”.

A picture taken on June 7, 2017 shows the main hall of Iranian parliament with lawmakers gathered during the attack which targeted the complex on June 7, 2017.

Iranian authorities have said assailants were Iranian nationals, adding they have arrested six suspects, including one woman, since the attack Wednesday in Tehran.

The attacks were the first claimed by ISIS, the hardline Sunni Muslim militant group, and released a video purporting to show gunmen inside the parliament building and one body, apparently dead, on the floor. The two attacks were the first launched by the group against Iran. “Last year, they returned to the country under the leadership of the commander, Abu Aish, to carry out terrorist attacks in the holy places of Iran”, a statement by the Iranian Security Ministry obtained by Sputnik said. That came after Mohammad Hossein Zolfaghari, a deputy Interior Minister, told state TV that “law enforcement activities may increase”.

Iran blamed the Wednesday attacks on Saudi Arabia, though no link has been established.

The powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps accused Riyadh of being behind the attacks and vowed to seek revenge.

The Ayatollah’s shire and the Parliament are the two pillars of the modern Iranian theocratic democracy, and an attack on them is inherently a symbolic one rather than one created to cause material damage.

The United States and several allies in the Middle East have been fighting against the Islamic State.

Saudi Arabia has been a target of numerous lethal attacks by IS affiliates who see the kingdom’s Western-allied leadership as heretics. IS leaders have encouraged so-called “lone wolf” attacks, whereby individuals who support IS can carry out terrorist acts without the direct involvement of the group. Both countries have condemned the violence.